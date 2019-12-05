Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2024

The Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market is accounted to be $13.4 billion in 2014 growing at a CAGR of 1.67% to reach $15.3 billion by 2022.

North America has the utmost claim for non sugar sweeteners, and economic declaration for now is 65% of the entire demand followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The rising demand attributed to the increasing diabetes cases, dental disorders, obesity are boosting the market growth. Though high product costs, the increasing consumer awareness among the emerging economies and rising disposable income is favoring the market growth.

Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners market is segmented by Type, by Application and by Geography. Based on Type, market is segregated into Natural Sweeteners, Artificial Sweeteners and others (sorbitol, Tagatose, Luo Han Guo, Thaumatin, Monatin, Glycyrrhizin and Xylitol).

Artificial Sweeteners are further classified into Alitame, Sucralose, Aspartame, Neotame, Cyclamate, Acesulfame Potassium and Saccharin. Based on Application, market is classified into Food products and beverages. Food Products like Baked Products, Confectionery, and Frozen Desserts. Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The Key players in the market include :

Cumberland Packing Corporation

Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

Jk sucralose Inc.

Dulcette Technologies LLC

Ajinomoto co, Inc.

Fraken Biochem Co Ltd

Biovittoria, Naturex

Cargill

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Sweeteners

5.2.1 Stevia

5.3 Artificial Sweeteners

5.3.1 Alitame

5.3.2 Sucralose

5.3.3 Aspartame

5.3.4 Neotame

5.3.5 Cyclamate

5.3.6 Acesulfame Potassium

5.3.7 Saccharin

5.4 Others

5.4.1 sorbitol

5.4.2 Tagatose

5.4.3 Luo Han Guo

5.4.4 Thaumatin

5.4.5 Monatin

5.4.6 Glycyrrhizin

5.4.7 Xylitol

6 Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Applications

6.1 Food Products

6.1.1 Baked Products

6.1.2 Confectionery

6.1.3 Frozen Desserts

6.2 Beverages

6.2.1 Sugar Alcohol

6.2.2 High-Fructose Corn Syrup

7 Global Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Cumberland Packing Corporation

9.2 Beckmann-Kenko GmbH

9.3 Jk sucralose Inc.

9.4 Dulcette Technologies LLC

9.5 Ajinomoto co, Inc.

9.6 Fraken Biochem Co Ltd,

9.7 Biovittoria

9.8 Naturex

9.9 Cargill

