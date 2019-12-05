Solenoid Valve Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Solenoid Valve Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Solenoid Valve Industry 2019

Market Overview

A solenoid valve is an electromechanical device that can be used to introduce the automatic control of the flow of fluids (which includes gas and liquids). These valves can be activated electrically through the solenoid action. It is capable of carrying out a wide range of actions such as shut-off, release, and mixing or distribution of fluids. Solenoid valves are used extensively in fluidics as control elements. The notable advantages offered by solenoid valves are high reliability, extended service life, low control power, compact design, and fast and safe switching.

Market by Top Solenoid Valve Companies, this report covers

IMI

Parker Hannifin

Danfoss

Christian Burkert

ASCO Valve

Curtiss-Wright

GSR Ventiltechnik

A.u.K. Muller

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4478624-global-solenoid-valve-market-professional-survey-report-2019

The global solenoid valve market is expected to grow steadily due to the increase in the usage of solenoid valves in various industry sectors, affordability, and low power consumption. Additionally, the introduction of new technologies such as micro-miniature valves, pinch valves, and customized valves are also giving an impetus to the global solenoid valve market. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%.

However, this growth could be hampered by solenoid-related issues such as uneven pressure, power failure, and wrong voltage. Erratic closing and opening of the valve, failure to open or close the valve, and coil problems are commonly occurring problems with the solenoid valve.

Segmentation

The report segments the global solenoid valve market based on its type and functionality as - 2-way valve, 3-way valve, 4-way valve, and 5-way valve.

Further, the market is also divided based on the end-user and application, which can be categorized into the following sectors:

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

The report analyzes the following geographical regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Given the massive increase in sustainable energy products, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions will emerge as hotspots for the solenoid valve.

Industry News

Ash Grove Cement, the 5th largest producer of cement in the United States has adopted the use of a solenoid valve for implementing the air canons that make use of less air to generate more power. The refill time for this air canon is an impressive 30 seconds. Even if the solenoid is positioned 60 meters away from the canon, it will function seamlessly. Such initiatives are expected to give a push to the solenoid valve industry.

For Customization and Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4478624-global-solenoid-valve-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Solenoid Valve Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Solenoid Valve Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Solenoid Valve by Country

6 Europe Solenoid Valve by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Solenoid Valve by Country

8 South America Solenoid Valve by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Solenoid Valve by Countries

10 Global Solenoid Valve Market Segment by Type

11 Global Solenoid Valve Market Segment by Application

12 Solenoid Valve Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continue…..



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.