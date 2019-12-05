ERS Electronic GmbH is announcing ONC as its newest Distribution Partner for Japan

ERS' AC3 Thermal chuck and controller

MUNICH, GERMANY, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERS Electronic GmbH, the innovation leader in thermal management solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, is announcing the addition of the Japanese semiconductor equipment vendor ONC as their new distribution partner. As of December, ONC will be selling ERS’ Thermal Chuck systems to their customers across Japan, from their headquarters in Tokyo.“Adding ONC will help to further accelerate the growth of ERS, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have them on board. They have maintained steady growth in the past year through the turbulent industry conditions; a testament to their resilience and appetite for growth. Their sales and field service expertise will ensure that our customers get the best experience with our products”, says ERS Electronic CEO Laurent Giai-Miniet. “Together with ONC, we will be able to increase our presence in the Japanese semiconductor market, and better meet the demands of our customers.”“ERS has a history of delivering groundbreaking inventions to the market, when faced with the unique challenges of their clients. This is well aligned with our policy of pursuing high goals and new technologies, which through ERS we can more effectively achieve. We look forward to offering our customers ERS’ industry-leading chuck solutions, which push the boundaries of thermal technology” says ONC President Eiji Tamatani.



