Video Analytics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Video Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Analytics Industry

Description

The Global Video Analytics Market is estimated at $1.85 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $11.21 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% from 2014 to 2022. Some of the key drivers of the video analytics market include, the transition of video scrutiny system from analog to digital, surfacing of open standards and increase in the efficiency of video scrutiny system. While the video analytics intricacy, clubbed with higher cost of maintenance of analytics is the key inhibitor of video analytics market. The government sector is also investing in video scrutiny as the amorphous videos of poor quality cannot be used for investigation purpose and hence, the videos are renewed into superior quality videos to get proper information.

The global Video Analytics Market is broadly segmented by the type as hardware and software. By end user, market is categorized as residential security, commercial and industrial security, urban security and public safety, critical infrastructure protection, airport and maritime security, retail industry, entertainment and casinos, defense intelligence and border security, transportation and logistics and others. Based on application, global video analytics market is classified as intrusion management, crowd management, situation induction, license plate recognition, pattern recognition, and others. By Geography, market is segregated as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4590694-global-video-analytics-market-outlook-2014-2022

The major players in the global Video Analytics market include :

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Honeywell International, Inc

Object video, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nice Systems,Ltd.

Avigilon Corporation

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Intellivision Technologies Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4590694-global-video-analytics-market-outlook-2014-2022



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Video Analytics Market, By Type

5.1 Hardware

5.1.1 Intelligent Cameras

5.1.2 Video Analytics Appliances

5.2 Software

6 Global Video Analytics Market, By End user

6.1 Retail Industry

6.2 Entertainment and Casinos

6.3 Commercial and Industrial Security

6.4 Urban Security and Public Safety

6.5 Transportation and Logistics

6.6 Ports and Maritime Security

6.7 Defense, Intelligence, and Border Security

6.8 Critical Infrastructure Protection

6.9 Residential Security

6.10 By Others

7 Global Video Analytics Market, By Application

7.1 Situation Indication

7.1.1 Unauthorized Parking Management

7.1.2 Camera Tampering

7.1.3 Left Object Detection

7.2 License Plate Recognition

7.3 Pattern Recognition

7.3.1 Indexing&Facial recognition

7.3.2 Optical Character Recognition, Object Detection, and Classification

7.4 Intrusion Management

7.4.1 Perimeter Control

7.4.2 Intrusion Detection

7.5 Croud Management

7.5.1 People Counting

7.5.2 Crowd Control

8 Global Video Analytics Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2 Axis Communications AB

10.3 Honeywell International, Inc

10.4 Objectvideo, Inc.

10.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.6 Nice Systems, Ltd.

10.7 Avigilon Corporation

10.8 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

10.9 Intellivision Technologies Corporation

10.10 International Business Machines Corporation

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4590694

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.