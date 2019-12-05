Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) 2019 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Digital Banking Platforms (DBP) 2019 - 2025 Market Survey Industry Key Players – Backbase, EdgeVerve Systems" To Its Research Database

A digital banking platform (DBP) enables a bank to begin the transformational process of becoming a truly digital bank that is ecosystem-centric. A DBP also enables banks to achieve business optimization.

In 2018, the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 

Backbase 
EdgeVerve Systems 
Temenos 
Finastra 
TCS 
Appway 
NETinfo 
Worldline 
SAP 
BNY Mellon 
Oracle 
Sopra 
CREALOGIX 
Fiserv 
Intellect Design Arena

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-premises 
Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into 
Retail Banking 
Corporate Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 On-premises 
1.4.3 Cloud 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Retail Banking 
1.5.3 Corporate Banking 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Size 
2.2 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Backbase 
12.1.1 Backbase Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.1.4 Backbase Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 Backbase Recent Development 
12.2 EdgeVerve Systems 
12.2.1 EdgeVerve Systems Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.2.4 EdgeVerve Systems Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 EdgeVerve Systems Recent Development 
12.3 Temenos 
12.3.1 Temenos Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.3.4 Temenos Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Temenos Recent Development 
12.4 Finastra 
12.4.1 Finastra Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.4.4 Finastra Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Finastra Recent Development 
12.5 TCS 
12.5.1 TCS Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 TCS Recent Development 
12.6 Appway 
12.6.1 Appway Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.6.4 Appway Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Appway Recent Development 
12.7 NETinfo 
12.7.1 NETinfo Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Introduction 
12.7.4 NETinfo Revenue in Digital Banking Platforms(DBP) Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 NETinfo Recent Development 

