Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 to Discuss Key Topics Driving the Industry

PFS East Coast 2020

SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will highlight regulations, digital technology, innovative design and delivery systems, and more.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on the success of last year’s event, which saw 100+ attendees convene in Boston, Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast will bring together industry leaders to discuss regulations, new digital technology trends, human studies and innovative design and delivery systems in the pre-filled syringe industry.The conference, which will be held in Boston on the 27th and 28th of April 2020, will explore industry challenges and the changing global market, as well as provide delegates with the opportunity to meet and network with key industry players.Bookings made before 13th December 2019 will receive a $400 early bird discount. Interested parties can book at: www.pfsamericas.com/EINpr3 The two-day conference will cover key topics driving the industry including:• Container Closure Interaction and Formulation• On-body Injectors• Digital connectivity in the parenteral space• A regulatory outlook with industry and recognised body experts• Patient centricity and device development• Developments in device technology• Parenteral gene therapyPlus, the event will feature a post-conference Interactive Workshop Day, with the following sessions:• Combination Product Development – A roadmap for successLed by Michael Song, Senior Manager, Dosage Form Design and Development, AstraZeneca• Drug Delivery Device Testing SolutionsLed by Michael Goehring, Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry Manager, ZwickRoell• How to pass a Human Factors Validation studyLed by Marc Egeth, PhD, Senior Director, Core Human Factors, Inc. and Pati Anderson, Mse, Senior Associate, Core Human Factors, Inc.To learn more about the conference and interactive workshop day visit the event website: www.pfsamericas.com/EINpr3 Pre-Filled Syringes East CoastSponsored by: Mitsubishi Gas Chemical | Steris | ZeonConference: 27th – 28th April 2020Workshop Day: 29th April 2020Boston, USA#smipfsusa---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.