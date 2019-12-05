Brain Monitoring Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2024

Brain Monitoring Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

Description

The Brain Monitoring market report is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends that have captured the attention of the Brain Monitoring industry. The information in this report will speak about key technologies as well as applications that drive the growth of the Brain Monitoring market. This report will begin with an overview of the market. The information in this report has been segmented into many different segments. It also includes the minimum market share during the forecast period by 2025. In addition to this, the information provided is based on information that comes from key players, the competition and their market revenue in the years mentioned.

Brain monitoring systems are used to monitor different activities associated with the brain it includes blood flow monitoring, magnetic movement, cerebral oxygen capacity, electrical motion, tumour identification along with other condition. This process involves the use of various brain monitoring devices such as Electroencephalography (EEG), Magnetoencephalography (MEG), Transcranial Doppler Devices (TCD) to track the brain functions. These devices are also used to monitor and diagnose abnormal activities associated with the brain.

Segmentation

The report of the Brain Monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of different aspects such as the regional segmentation. Detailed, as well as accurate insights into the Brain Monitoring market, are needed which is why this segmentation has been carried out. The regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have all been looked at in this report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Devices

Accessories

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Neurological Centers and Research Institutions

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics

Research Methodology

The global Brain Monitoring market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model. This has enabled higher level of precision in the forecasting of the market, aiding accurate and timely decision-making. Further, a SWOT analysis has given insights in the business environment of this market to various key players.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Brain Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Devices

1.4.3 Accessories

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Brain Monitoring Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Neurological Centers and Research Institutions

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Brain Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Brain Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Brain Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Brain Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

...

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Natus Medical

12.1.1 Natus Medical Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Natus Medical Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Natus Medical Recent Development

12.2 Nihon Kohden Corporation

12.2.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 Nihon Kohden Corporation Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Philips Healthcare

12.3.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 GE Healthcare

12.4.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Healthineers

12.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.6 Compumedics

12.6.1 Compumedics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 Compumedics Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Compumedics Recent Development

12.7 Electrical Geodesics

12.7.1 Electrical Geodesics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Electrical Geodesics Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Electrical Geodesics Recent Development

12.8 Medtronic

12.8.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.8.4 Medtronic Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.9 CAS Medical Systems

12.9.1 CAS Medical Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.9.4 CAS Medical Systems Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 CAS Medical Systems Recent Development

12.10 Advanced Brain Monitoring

12.10.1 Advanced Brain Monitoring Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Brain Monitoring Introduction

12.10.4 Advanced Brain Monitoring Revenue in Brain Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Advanced Brain Monitoring Recent Development

Continued...

