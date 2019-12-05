Online Video Platforms (OVP) Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Online Video Platforms (OVP) market is expected to reach 2580 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.1% between 2018 and 2025.

Description

OVP or Online Video Platforms can use a user-generated content (UGC) model, software as a service (SaaS) business model or a do it yourself (DIY) model. OVP offers an end to end solution from creating a website, uploading video, encoding video, video playback to user management for both video on demand and live streaming. Usually, OVPs have Content Management System (CMS) where users need to login to add content, upload video, setting up monetization plan, view video analytics which may include, detailed insights of video performance such as, video watch time, total number of video views, unique views and impressions; stats on user visits, location and behavior on the site. OVPs also provide customized video players where end users can watch videos. Many OVPs provide third party video player which can be embedded in a website. Although there are several OVP providers that are also present in broadcast markets, serving video on demand set-top boxes, OVPs are related to the over-the-top (OTT) content video industry.

In this report, we defines OVPs as fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content businesses that enable content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

An online video platform (OVP) is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track, and monetize online video. The global OVP market has seen tremendous growth over the past few year. Enterprises, media, and entertainment companies are increasingly relying on OVP solutions to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.-Enterprises are increasingly experimenting with video as they realize its power as a communications tool.

On the whole the OVP market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.13% over the next years. The North America, Europe and Latin America market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Japan and Middle East & Africa markets.-Over the past year, the North America and Latin American regions have shown huge potential for growth.

In the applications, the Enterprise segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.34 % in 2017, even larger than the media and entertainment industry.

The rise in the adoption of live video streaming is identified as one of the key trends behind the online video platform market growth. Online videos are increasingly becoming a key part of the strategic business models for marketers and brands to capture consumers' preferences. Live streaming videos has become the major step for brand owners for video initiatives and campaigns for B2C and B2B communication. Several brands are engaged in micropayments, mid-roll video ads, and social platform payments to monetize the live streaming of videos since it adds a unique element to digital communication.

This report studies the global Online Video Platforms (OVP) market, analyzes and researches the Online Video Platforms (OVP) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Segmentation

The report of the Online Video Platforms (OVP) market has been segmented on the basis of different aspects such as the regional segmentation. Detailed, as well as accurate insights into the Online Video Platforms (OVP) market, are needed which is why this segmentation has been carried out. The regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have all been looked at in this report.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS model

Others

Market segment by Application, Online Video Platforms (OVP) can be split into

Media & Entertainment Industry

Enterprise

