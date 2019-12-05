Language Learning Application 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

Ever since the information technology boom swept across the world, there have been rapid strides in the field of language learning applications. Access to the internet and mobile communication has made people more inclined to learn languages and cultures. People want to travel more, study more, experience more- its an insatiable hunger to learn and grow; maybe for career sake or personal interest. There are many software development companies that are on a mission to develop, improvise, and simplify language learning applications. The United States has been a pioneer to recognize the vision and achieve a breakthrough in a connected universe where barriers to communicating across multiple languages are removed.

In many connected schools, students are able to use high-caliber tools viz., Skype and Google Talk to connect and conference with counterparts from other countries. The first time experience prompts a student to develop a serious need and incentive to learn a language. Another example of a popular conferencing platform is Elluminate that enables academic institutions to collaborate on educational projects from teacher training activities, inter-school debates, geography lessons, etc

The driving force behind the need for language learning applications is driven by the quest for quality education and employment opportunities. The convergence and deployment of social, mobile smartphone, analytics & cloud software in language learning applications has changed the way content is delivered to those who are willing to enroll in language learning courses. Mobile apps, eBooks, integrated software, audio, and video clips, and games are some of the ways being used to develop online language learning applications. They are interactive and give out real-time feedback to users.

Segmentation

People are learning languages for various reasons, and English is the world’s second-largest language. Migrants from non-English speaking countries need to clear an English proficiency test, to be accepted into English speaking nations. The prevalence of online learning options is certainly useful because a person can choose to take lessons anywhere and at any time- virtually on the go. The tests are small and convenient for self-evaluation and skilling. These courses are affordable, interactive, and are designed for all levels of proficiency.

The market is classified and segmented language-wise: English, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Italian, German, Japanese, etc

Markets are further segmented by end-users viz., Individual Learners, Educational Institutions Corporate Learners, Government Learners

Regional overview

It’s estimated that the US market [USA, Mexico, and Canada] for online English learning language applications was valued at greater than $2 billion, in 2017.

The Asia Pacific region [ China, Korea, Japan, India, and Australia] is fast catching up with the US market, owing to its population explosion. A large number of people who aspire to seek jobs and education in foreign countries form the largest demand force for language learning applications. They are expected to record the highest growth in the global online language learning application market during the forecast period for 2019-2025.

Significant demand from the below geographies also contributes to the global demand for the language learning application market.

Europe [the UK, Germany, France, Russia, and Turkey, etc]

The Middle East and Africa [North Africa and member countries of the UAE]

Latest Industry News:

Recent developments on social networking platforms and enhanced voice recognition have expanded the technological capability to improvise language learning. Artificial intelligence and IoT [ Internet of Things] will contribute exponentially to the growth of the online language learning application market in the future.

