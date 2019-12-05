Plastic Bottles and Jars Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Plastic Bottles and Jars -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

Plastic bottle are bottles constructed from high density plastic. Plastic Jars are used to hold food, personal care, pharma, industrial and chemical products. This report focuses on Plastic Bottles and Jars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Bottles and Jars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The Plastic Bottles and Jars market report is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends that have captured the attention of the Plastic Bottles and Jars industry. The information in this report will speak about key technologies as well as applications that drive the growth of the Plastic Bottles and Jars market. This report will begin with an overview of the market. The information in this report has been segmented into many different segments. It also includes the minimum market share during the forecast period by 2025. In addition to this, the information provided is based on information that comes from key players, the competition and their market revenue in the years mentioned.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpha Packaging

Cospak

Tim Plastics

Pretium Packaging

Integrity Cosmetic Container Industrial

Silgan Holdings

Taral Plastics

Neville and More

Plasmo

Thornton Plastics

Rayuen Packaging

Gepack

Amcor

Berry Global

Gerresheimer

RPC M&H Plastics

All American Containers

Segmentation

The report of the Plastic Bottles and Jars market has been segmented on the basis of different aspects such as the regional segmentation. Detailed, as well as accurate insights into the Plastic Bottles and Jars market, are needed which is why this segmentation has been carried out. The regional segments of Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have all been looked at in this report.

Segment by Type

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Jars

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages Packaging

Personal Care and Cosmetics Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Chemicals Packaging

Others

Research Methodology

The global Plastic Bottles and Jars market has been analyzed using Porter’s Five Force Model. This has enabled higher level of precision in the forecasting of the market, aiding accurate and timely decision-making. Further, a SWOT analysis has given insights in the business environment of this market to various key players.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Plastic Bottles and Jars Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Bottles and Jars

1.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Plastic Bottles

1.2.3 Plastic Jars

1.3 Plastic Bottles and Jars Segment by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Bottles and Jars Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food and Beverages Packaging

1.3.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics Packaging

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals Packaging

1.3.5 Chemicals Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Market Size

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Production (2014-2025)

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plastic Bottles and Jars Business

7.1 Alpha Packaging

7.1.1 Alpha Packaging Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alpha Packaging Plastic Bottles and Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Cospak

7.2.1 Cospak Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Cospak Plastic Bottles and Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Gepack

7.3.1 Gepack Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Gepack Plastic Bottles and Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Amcor

7.4.1 Amcor Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Amcor Plastic Bottles and Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Berry Global

7.5.1 Berry Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Plastic Bottles and Jars Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Berry Global Plastic Bottles and Jars Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Gerresheimer

7.7 RPC M&H Plastics

7.8 All American Containers

7.9 Tim Plastics

7.10 Pretium Packaging

7.11 Integrity Cosmetic Container Industrial

7.12 Silgan Holdings

7.13 Taral Plastics

7.14 Neville and More

7.15 Plasmo

7.16 Thornton Plastics

7.17 Rayuen Packaging

Continued...

