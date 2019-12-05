Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market

The latest report by ICRWorld Research states that the global rail wheel market is expected to grow at a good rate in the near future. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the market history, trends and future projections for the global rail wheel market while understanding the factors that affect the market positively and negatively. The study also focuses on the different prospects according to the different regions of the world and gives more information about the regional market that is expected to grow the most. A rail wheel or train wheel is a particular type of wheel which is used on rail tracks.

The onset of disruptive technologies and dependence on data analytics is the major factor that motivates the growth of the global rail wheel market. Also, the stretching railway station in Europe contributes significantly to the global rail wheel market. Various emerging economies such as South Asian countries which include China and India have rising transportation needs and hence, is investing in building their rail network which promotes the global rail wheel market. Also, due to the increased emphasis on environmental sustainability, there is a rise in the integration of solar power with the current railway network infrastructure. This is also expected to contribute tremendously to the global rail wheel market. Furthermore, the advancements in technology results in emergence of smart railways which also elevates the global rail wheel market.

Key Players of Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market =>

• NSSMC

• Interpipe

• Vyksa Steel Works (VSW)

• Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)

• Lucchini RS

• Rail Wheel Factory

• GHH-Bonatrans

• Durgapur Steel Plant

• Amsted Rail

• EVRAZ NTMK

• Semco

• Comsteel

• Kolowag

• Masteel

• Taiyuan Heavy Industry

• Datong ABC Castings Company

• Xinyang Tonghe wheels

• Zhibo Lucchini Railway Equipment

Market Segmentation:

The global rail wheel market is segmented on the basis of products, types and applications. The global rail wheel market is segmented on the basis of product as high speed, freight wagons and passenger wagons. The global rail wheel market is segmented on the basis of application as OE market and AM market. The global rail wheel market is segmented on the basis of types as rolled wheels and axles, forged wheels and axles. Developed countries like the US, the countries of Europe are expected to contribute to the environmentally sustainable modes of transportation and advanced rail wheel models owing to their prosperity. However, emerging economic countries like China and India are expected to focus on building basic infrastructure in terms of railways.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global rail wheel market is segmented as North America, which includes the US, Canada and Mexico, Europe, which includes France, Germany, UK, Italy and the rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, which includes China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa. Currently, the global rail wheel market is expected to be dominated by the European and North American regions owing to high adoption of newer technologies and spreading European railway network. Also, China and North America are expected to have a close competition in terms of adoption of rail wheels and axles in the coming years which can be attributed to high levels of industrialization and governments favoring technological advancements.

Major Key Points of Global Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market

• Chapter 1 About the Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Industry

• Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 World Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 World Rail Wheel (Railway Wheel) Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview





