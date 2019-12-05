4WD Tractors 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global 4WD Tractors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

4WD or 4 Wheel Drive Tractors are the largest tractors in terms of strength and load-bearing capacity. It offers dynamic movement across the four wheels and is compatible with a wide range of attachments.

The increase in the popularity and demand for 4WD tractors is due to the increase in the net income of farmers. The high-fuel efficiency of 4WD tractors is another factor that makes it an attractive investment, especially in the long run. Given that 4WD tractors offer additional features such as less wear and tear of tires, weight or load balance, and high performance even in harsh climatic conditions.

Further, the MoUs signed between organizations with governments that are leading in the manufacturing of 4WD vehicles indicate a positive trend in the industry. Hence, it comes as no surprise that the market for 4WD tractors is expected to increase for the forecast period.

Key Players

WHM Tractors(Australia)

INLON PTY LTD(Australia)

AGCO Corporation(Australia)

MTZ (Minsk)(Belgium)

BUHLER VERSATILE INC.(Canada)

ZHENGZHOU ALC MECHANICAL EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.(China)

China YTO(China)

Claas(Germany)

Same Deutz-Fahr(Italy)

Agri Argo（Italy）

Kubota（Malaysia）

John Deere (Pty)Ltd.(South Africa)

CFS UK Ltd(UK)

JCB(UK)

CNH Industrial(USA)

KIOTI Tractor Division(USA)

Argo Tractors S.p.A.(USA)

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4473421-global-4wd-tractors-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Segmentation

The industry for the 4WD tractors can be segmented on the basis of the type of motor powering the tractor. This includes:

20-50HP

50-100HP

100HP+

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the geographical position, the regional segmentation has been carried out as follows:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

While the North American region is the global leader in the industry and is expected to continue doing so, the Asian-Pacific region is also an up and coming market with great potential.

Industry News

A recent survey by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released that tractor rollovers are one of the leading causes of farm deaths in the United States. As a result, the Government is encouraging the installation of Rollover Protection Systems (ROPS) constituting a ‘crush-proof zone’ placed around the driver’s compartment in the tractor. On the passage of the Senate Bill 35, the state would fund nearly 70% safety features for farmers while they pay $500 out of their pockets.

Make Enquiry Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4473421-global-4wd-tractors-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.