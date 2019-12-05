TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Update to a Significant Shareholder

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA”

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 29/11/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 03/12/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting

rights

attached to

shares (total

of 8. A) % of voting

rights through

financial

instruments

(total of 8.B 1 +

8.B 2) Total of

both in %

(8.A + 8.B) Total

number of

voting

rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 3% Below 3% Below 3% 72,542,071 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 5.41% 0.00% 5.41%







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if

possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of

Directive

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1) CA8936621066 SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 3% Below 3%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/converted % of

voting

rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Below 3% Below 3%





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of

financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion

Period Physical or

cash

settlement Number of

voting

rights % of

voting

rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Below 3% Below 3%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X Name % of voting

rights if it

equals or is

higher than

the

notifiable

threshold % of voting

rights through

financial

instruments if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable

threshold Total of both

if it equals or

is higher

than the

notifiable

threshold





10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information





Place of completion Glasgow Date of completion 03/12/2019

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.444.4787

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio GMP First Energy (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7448 0200 Jonathan Wright FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan

