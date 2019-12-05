Nigeria hosts National African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Forum on the "Effective Implementation of the AfCFTA for Industrialization and Inclusive Economic Development"

When: Date and Time: 5-6 December, 2019

Where: Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria is this week hosting its National AfCFTA Forum on the "Effective Implementation of the AfCFTA for Industrialization and Inclusive Economic Development" from 5-6 December 2019, at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The Forum is being co-organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the European Union, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC).

The UNECA cordially invites you as media colleagues to attend. High-level speakers, including senior government and United Nations officials will be available for interviews.

Background

The AfCFTA entered into force on 30 May 2019 having been ratified by the required 22 countries. Currently, 54 countries have signed, and 27 countries have ratified the AfCFTA. The pact provides an opportunity for Africa to create the world's largest free trade area, with the potential to unite 1.3 billion people, in a $2.5 trillion economic bloc and usher in a new era of development.

This Forum is part of a comprehensive project aimed at deepening Africa's trade integration through effective implementation of the AfCFTA.



