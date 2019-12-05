Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Terentiev meets Egyptian businessmen

On 4 December 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Egypt Sergei Terentiev held a meeting with Secretary General of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Egypt Alaa Ezz. The Sides discussed issues of strengthening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and technological fields, as well as the schedule of upcoming business and exhibition events for 2020. It was agreed to promote cooperation in a number of specific areas including communications in the field of high technologies.

On the same day, Ambassador met with Chairman of the Chamber of Printing and Packaging Industries of Egypt, Deputy Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Export Promotion Ahmed Gaber Mohamed. The Sides discussed issues of imports of Belarusian paper products to Egypt for mass consumption, use in the food and packaging industries, office, retail and HoReCa fields. It was agreed to explore the possibilities of promoting jointly produced engineering products in Egypt to African markets.

The meetings were also used to present the export and technological potential of the unitary enterprise “Paper Factory” of the Department of State Marks of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Belarus, whose delegation is in Cairo as part of the participation in the international specialized exhibition in the field of woodworking industry “Cairo WoodShow”.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.