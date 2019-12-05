Select Home Warranty

/EIN News/ -- New York City, NY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Home Warranty is now a proud sponsor of the NY Jets. Led by Joseph Shrem, Select Home Warranty provides comprehensive appliance warranties throughout the United States. The company has several service plans that give customers the freedom of choice in prices, and the services that they receive. A client can choose between the Platinum Care, Gold Care, and Bronze Care and each of them gives value for money.

The company has over the years won awards for its good quality services. This year, it has won the 2019 editor’s choice awards from Home warranty, a platform that has over 78k authentic reviews. The Home Warranty Annual Awards are usually given to companies that provide exceptional services to their customers. This is not the first time that Select Home is winning an award from Home Warranty. In 2017 and 2018, the company was also selected for the best service award.

Select Home Warranty has a reputation for dealing with all client issues in the shortest time possible. The company has a policy whereby, customers can make a claim at any time of the day and there will be a member of the company that will look into it. The company also works with a network of professionals that are localized all across the country. On top of that, it always ensures that it either repairs or replaces the product that is covered in the warranty. The client only pays a small fee and Select Home Warranty takes care of the rest.

To learn more about the services that Select Home Warranty offers, you can contact them via their website. One can also call them on 1-855-267-3532 or fax at 1-732-490-6612.

At Select Home Warranty, the client always comes first.

jshrem@selecthomewarranty.com



