Dream Expert Linda Yael Schiller to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WATERTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreams are one of the most profound, enigmatic, and powerful activities of our mind and our soul. For those who yearn for healing, purpose and deeper connection, dreams hold the creative insights and solutions to the problems that hold you back. They are also fun to understand.

The meaning of your dreams belongs to you; the dreamer. In other words, they are personal, with relevance to your life. While a dream dictionary might give you some useful associations, your dream and the images in it are specific to you. A dream can have more than one meaning, the first layers of the dream are about your life, however additional layers may have meaning or connections for broader worlds as well. Decoding dreams requires that we move beyond our own limited understanding to a deeper and fuller knowledge of the gifts and connections dreams bring to our life and the lives of others.

Linda Yael Schiller is the psychotherapist for the soul, integrating traditional therapeutic styles and techniques with expressive, energy psychology, and body-based modalities, including Dreamwork.

“Our philosophy is that we are guides to help people understand their dreams,” says Schiller. “I don't tell someone what their dream means. I provide questions, and I might have some ideas, but ultimately the dreamer confirms whether an interpretation is correct.”

Sometimes we dream of events or issues in our current life. Sometimes the dream highlights issues from a long time ago that we haven't fully processed or healed from. This is particularly the case in recurrent dreams.

Schiller says that to remember and learn from your dreams, a great place to start is by considering them to be important. She recommends setting up an optimal situation for successful remembering, which begins by having a journal with a pen next to your bed at night to record them.

“I believe we know more than we think. We aren’t used to trusting intuition enough in the Western world. We're very left brain, very linear, logical. But when we slow down, move into more contemplative practices and tune into the wisdom of our ancestors, we have access to deeper understanding.”

Schiller is the author of Modern Dreamwork: New Tools For Decoding Your Soul's Wisdom. Modern Dreamwork offers a hands-on guide to several different approaches to working with and interpreting your dreams. Through this dreamwork, you can understand and resolve difficult decisions or issues with confidence.

“My hope is that anyone who wants to connect with their highest wisdom reads this book,” says Schiller. “Anyone who's interested in learning about themselves at a deeper level can find something that speaks to them.”

“I'm fortunate enough to have a profession where I can both make a living and repair the world at the same time,” says Schiller: “I am honored to be a part of my clients’ journeys, seeing the capacity that people have to heal and grow and change.”

Schiller is a member of the International Association for the Study of Dreams.

For more information, visit www.lindayaelschiller.com and www.moderndreamwork.com

Modern Dreamwork: New Tools For Decoding Your Soul's Wisdom is available on Amazon, Llewellyn Publishing and Barnes & Noble



