Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2019 was $36.19 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 28.2% and 15.0%, respectively. These compare with the 22.3% and 15.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2019 was $24.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.5% and 13.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 25.3 % Industrials 19.1 % Materials 14.0 % Consumer Discretionary 13.1 % Financials 10.4 % Energy 7.7 % Communication Services 2.9 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 % Health Care 2.5 % Real Estate 1.6 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 39.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 6.9 % Air Canada 5.6 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.4 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.9 % Bank of Montreal 3.0 % Amazon.com, Inc. 2.9 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 % NVIDIA Corporation 2.8 % Cash 2.6 %

