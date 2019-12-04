There were 345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,625 in the last 365 days.

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2019 was $36.19 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 28.2% and 15.0%, respectively.  These compare with the 22.3% and 15.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2019 was $24.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.5% and 13.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:

  Information Technology 25.3 %
  Industrials 19.1 %
  Materials 14.0 %
  Consumer Discretionary 13.1 %
  Financials 10.4 %
  Energy 7.7 %
  Communication Services 2.9 %
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 %
  Health Care 2.5 %
  Real Estate 1.6 %
  Utilities 0.8 %
       

The top ten investments which comprised 39.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:

  Shopify Inc. 6.9 %
  Air Canada 5.6 %
  Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.4 %
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.1 %
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.9 %
  Bank of Montreal 3.0 %
  Amazon.com, Inc. 2.9 %
  Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 %
  NVIDIA Corporation 2.8 %
  Cash 2.6 %
       

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

