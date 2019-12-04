Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2019 was $36.19 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 28.2% and 15.0%, respectively. These compare with the 22.3% and 15.7% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2019 was $24.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 22.5% and 13.6%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|25.3
|%
|Industrials
|19.1
|%
|Materials
|14.0
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|13.1
|%
|Financials
|10.4
|%
|Energy
|7.7
|%
|Communication Services
|2.9
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.6
|%
|Health Care
|2.5
|%
|Real Estate
|1.6
|%
|Utilities
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 39.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2019 were as follows:
|Shopify Inc.
|6.9
|%
|Air Canada
|5.6
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated, class A
|4.4
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|4.1
|%
|Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
|3.9
|%
|Bank of Montreal
|3.0
|%
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|2.9
|%
|Royal Bank of Canada
|2.9
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|2.8
|%
|Cash
|2.6
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
