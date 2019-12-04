SI-BONE Names Jeryl (“Jeri”) Hilleman to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc., (Nasdaq: SIBN), a Silicon Valley-based medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that Jeri Hilleman has joined its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Hilleman will also serve as chair of the audit committee.



“I am excited to welcome Jeri to our Board of Directors,” said Jeff Dunn, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of SI-BONE. “Her extensive experience as a public company CFO provides deep expertise across public company leadership, capital raises and business development. I look forward to her insight and guidance as we continue to advance our role in transforming the treatment of sacropelvic disorders.”

Hilleman brings over 20 years of executive leadership and financial experience, primarily from the healthcare sector. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair of Novocure (Nasdaq: NVCR), a commercial international oncology company delivering a novel device therapy for solid tumors called Tumor Treating Fields; and Minerva Neurosciences (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical stage company focused on innovative solutions for patients with central nervous system diseases.

Hilleman has previously served as chief financial officer of several public companies including Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), Symyx Technologies (acquired), Ocera (acquired) and Cytel (acquired). Hilleman holds an A.B. from Brown University and an M.B.A. from the Wharton Graduate School of Business. She is also a member of the 1999 class of Henry Crown Fellows and the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.

“I am honored to join the SI-BONE Board of Directors,” said Hilleman. “SI-BONE has already made tremendous progress transforming sacropelvic treatment and I am excited to help them as they continue to expand their commercial footprint.”

About SI-BONE, Inc.

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two RCTs, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 75 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant ( www.si-bone.com/results ). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

The iFuse Implant System is intended for sacroiliac fusion for conditions including sacroiliac joint dysfunction that is a direct result of sacroiliac joint disruption and degenerative sacroiliitis. This includes conditions whose symptoms began during pregnancy or in the peripartum period and have persisted postpartum for more than 6 months. The iFuse Implant System is also intended for sacroiliac fusion to augment immobilization and stabilization of the sacroiliac joint in skeletally mature patients undergoing sacropelvic fixation as part of a lumbar or thoracolumbar fusion.

There are potential risks associated with the iFuse Implant System. It may not be appropriate for all patients and all patients may not benefit. Rx Only. For indications, risks, and safety information visit: www.si-bone.com/risks .

For more information, visit www.si-bone.com and follow us on Twitter at @siboneinc.

SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. iFuse Implant is a trademark of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2019 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 10587.120419

Investor Contacts:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

investors@SI-BONE.com

415-937-5405



