Hoyer, Lee Statement on Trump Administration’s Finalized SNAP Rule to End Nutrition Assistance for Nearly 1.1 Million People Each Month

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA), Chair of the Majority Leader Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration’s finalized Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) rule, which would put 1.1 million Americans each month at risk of losing nutrition assistance:

“For years, Republicans have pushed to make life harder for everyday families living on the brink. This latest Trump Administration rule is yet another mean-spirited attempt to block critical nutrition assistance for low-income people across the country.

“Make no mistake: this rule will not create jobs or help anyone find work – it’s designed to punish unemployed or underemployed workers for falling on hard times and not being able to find a job, and we know that this rule will disproportionately affect communities of color, rural areas, and other places where good jobs are scarce.

“This shameful plan will only push more families further into poverty, and make it that much harder to climb out. Taking food away from people won’t help them find work – it will only lead to more hunger and more desperation. Congress explicitly rejected these ideas in the last Farm Bill. We will work with our colleagues to fight this egregious policy change because no one should be going to bed hungry in the richest nation on earth.”