CITIZEN CPR FOUNDATION BRINGS THE ENTIRE CHAIN OF SUDDEN CARDIAC ARREST SURVIVAL TO SEATTLE, WA

/EIN News/ -- Overland Park, Kansas, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Citizen CPR Foundation will host the first Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit in Seattle, Washington December 10th through 13th at the Hyatt Regency Seattle.

The Summit is the largest gathering in the world dedicated to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) training, response and action. It brings together CPR/ECC/EMS instructors, nurses, first responders, physicians, community planners, thought leaders and SCA survivors from around the world.

“We’re partnering with the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, the Global Resuscitation Alliance, the Resuscitation Academy, Medic One and many other organizations that are committed to improving the chain of survival,” says Dr. Vinay Nadkarni, President of the Citizen CPR Foundation. “The goal of our Summit is to continue the dialogue with our key stakeholders and advocates on how to save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest.”

Life-saving new programs and national launches

The foundation will officially launch the new HEARTSafe Community(SM) program, with Richland, Washington receiving the first, official HEARTSafe Community(SM) designation. This city served as a pilot location for measuring the effectiveness of the new program criteria and guidelines.

As part of their new 40 Under 40 program, the foundation will recognize 40 elite leaders under the age of 40 for setting up community-wide CPR training, saving lives, product innovations and other efforts that advance their mission to save more lives from sudden cardiac arrest.

World-renowned experts, plus events and celebrations that unite

Sessions feature a wide variety of ground-breaking educational content and instruction presented by leaders from American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, the Resuscitation Academy, the Global Resuscitation Alliance, Microsoft, CAE Healthcare and more. Tod Leiweke, former Seattle Seahawks CEO and current CEO of NHL Seattle will host the opening session.

This year’s meeting is also packed with events that will more closely link the SCA community of care, including the first in-person Partner Council meeting. The Council is being built to advance the foundation’s new, grassroots efforts. This collaboration of committed, mission-aligned businesses and non-profits includes the American Heart Association and the American Red Cross, with support from industry including Laerdal Medical, MD Solutions International, Nasco Healthcare, Prestan Products, Save Station and WorldPoint.

Tuesday kicks off with the National Cardiac Arrest Collaborative Town Hall Meeting, followed that evening by a CPR Saves Lives Rock ’N’ Roll Celebration, a musical tribute celebrating CPR, survivors and rock ‘n' roll. Wednesday, the foundation hosts a Women in Resuscitation Leadership roundtable discussion. An action-packed Thursday includes the launch of HEARTSafe Community, a SCA survivor gathering and a 40 Under 40 networking event. They will also host a mass CPR training event at 5:30 that evening across the street at the Hyatt at Olive 8, 1635 8th Avenue.

Individuals working in sudden cardiac arrest survival in any way won’t want to miss this unparalleled opportunity to network with their peers, get the latest guidance on best practices and unite for the mission to save more lives from SCA.

Program details and online registration are at the foundation’s website, www.citizencpr.org.

For information on the Citizen CPR Foundation and how to become part of their initiatives, contact Jennifer Crocker at jcrocker@citizencpr.org or via phone at 913-402-1881 x180.

About Citizen CPR Foundation

Founded in 1987, the mission of Citizen CPR Foundation is to save lives from sudden cardiac arrest by stimulating effective community, professional and citizen action. Every two years, the foundation holds its international Cardiac Arrest Survival Summit, which features the latest information and trends in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Jennifer Crocker Citizen CPR Foundation 913-402-1881 x180 jcrocker@citizencpr.org



