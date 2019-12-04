Japan House Los Angeles Announces Seasonal Programs

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles invites visitors to celebrate the Japanese holiday spirit through its upcoming interactive programs, a complimentary exhibition and seasonal dining at INN ANN restaurant between December and early January 2020.



SPECIAL PROGRAMS

As a way to toast the season, JAPAN HOUSE presents its latest installment of “Movie & Bites” on December 7 with a special evening dedicated to Japan’s favorite celebratory spirit: sake. In this event pairing film and food, JAPAN HOUSE will present a screening of “Kampai! For the Love of Sake,” a documentary exploring sake through the people who have made it their obsession, followed by a conversation between the film’s director Mirai Konishi and a local sake expert. The evening will conclude with a tasting of sake and light appetizers, hopefully inspiring the audience to add sake to their own holiday parties this year.

Continuing the celebratory mood, on December 14 JAPAN HOUSE invites visitors to a special holiday Food Lab focused on mochi, the sticky pounded rice that is one of Japan’s most beloved and versatile foods (and traditional for the Japanese New Year). In this immersive workshop, participants will get to experience first-hand the ritual of making mochi, known as mochi-tsuki, and later tasting their way across Japan by sampling various types of ozoni, a traditional New Year’s soup. As many Japanese have nostalgic feelings of making and eating mochi with their families from childhood, it’s the perfect workshop for the entire family to make some new mochi memories together.

EXHIBITION

A trip to JAPAN HOUSE this season wouldn’t be complete without stopping by JAPAN 47 ARTISANS, the latest exhibition showcasing the vibrant creative energy of contemporary Japan. Until January 5, 2020, visitors are able to dive into the nation’s rich craft heritage through this traveling exhibition of works by 47 young artisans selected from each region by the renowned design studio D&DEPARTMENT PROJECT. From the lacquerware of Iwate to the woodworking of Okayama, each artisan brings a fresh perspective to the traditional crafts of their hometown. Witty objects and colorful exhibits help illustrate the curator’s concept of sustainable “Long-Life Design”. On October 30, a lacquer workshop and demonstration with featured artisan Jun Tashiro captivated audiences; stay tuned for the announcement of related workshops and events before the exhibition’s departure in January.

SEASONAL DINING

Chef Morihiro “Mori” Onodera offers a high-end, seasonal Japanese tasting menu dining experience with unparalleled views of the city at INN ANN, translating to “hidden retreat,” at the fifth floor restaurant. Bringing a taste of Japan to Hollywood, the innovative new dining room fosters discovery and curiosity, showcasing Japanese culture, traditions, and rich heritage through the lens of its cuisine. Rooted in the revered Japanese culinary philosophy, the menu incorporates local ingredients embracing Californian farmers’ market elements.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs, London, Los Angeles and Sao Paulo, conceived by the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles occupies two floors at Hollywood & Highland. The 2nd floor features a gallery space and the 5th floor hosts a Japanese restaurant, relaxing library, and event venue, along with spectacular views of Hollywood and Downtown Los Angeles. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends the physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles

Media Contact

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.