Loan Doctor Financial is changing savings with its 6% APY High Yield Open Term CD

The Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD allows customers to make deposits anytime, and withdrawals with just 1 month notice, with a industry best rate of 6% APY

Our "Open Term CD" is a very simple structure that combines the benefits of a savings account with the higher interest available with traditional fixed term CDs” — Isika Rosova, CFA, CFO

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loan Doctor Financial , an innovative financial services company, has made it even simpler for customers looking to maximize their savings, by offering the HCF High Yield CD. The online account allows customers to make deposits, withdrawals, and watch their interest accrue daily.One of the unique features of the Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD account is that it has a renewable, 1 month open term. Unlike traditional CDs, the "open term" means that customers can make deposits at any time, and interest will start to accrue on the new balance right away. This makes it convenient to set aside savings every month, or even every week, rather than having to wait until the CD matures or open a separate CD.Another benefit of the account is that customers can make partial withdrawals. Combined with the short, 1-month term, the HCF High Yield CD makes it easier to plan for everyday life expenses.The CD currently pays an industry best 6% APY, and Loan Doctor expects rates to stay unchanged over the next year. Customers can open an account at: loandoctorfinancial.com

NASDAQ TV Interview with Loan Doctor Financial's CEO, Dr. Edgar Radjabli



