Loan Doctor Financial is changing savings with its 6% APY High Yield Open Term CD
The Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD allows customers to make deposits anytime, and withdrawals with just 1 month notice, with a industry best rate of 6% APY
One of the unique features of the Loan Doctor HCF High Yield CD account is that it has a renewable, 1 month open term. Unlike traditional CDs, the "open term" means that customers can make deposits at any time, and interest will start to accrue on the new balance right away. This makes it convenient to set aside savings every month, or even every week, rather than having to wait until the CD matures or open a separate CD.
Another benefit of the account is that customers can make partial withdrawals. Combined with the short, 1-month term, the HCF High Yield CD makes it easier to plan for everyday life expenses.
The CD currently pays an industry best 6% APY, and Loan Doctor expects rates to stay unchanged over the next year. Customers can open an account at: loandoctorfinancial.com
