World Disposable Protective Clothing Market Forecasts to 2024, Featuring Key Players 3M, Du Pont de Nemours, Kimberly Clark, International Enviroguard, Derekduck Industries, and Lakeland Industries

The market size of disposable protective clothing is projected to reach USD 3,609 million by 2024, from USD 2,634 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024.



The key players profiled in the report include as 3M Company (US), Du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), International Enviroguard (US), Derekduck Industries (Taiwan), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US).



Stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies are expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.



The disposable protective clothing market is driven primarily by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to the concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The increasing concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.



Polyethylene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by material type of the disposable protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The polyethylene segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Excellent mechanical resistance accompanied by chemical resistance makes polyethylene a viable choice for manufacturing disposable protective clothing for a broad range of applications. These characteristics of polyethylene over other materials are estimated to boost its demand in the disposable protective clothing market.



The chemical application segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall disposable protective clothing market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



Chemicals were the largest application segment of disposable protective clothing due to its extensive use across different industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and construction, among others. The growing concern for avoiding accidents and injuries related to the handling of hazardous chemicals and particulates is expected to drive the demand for chemical protective clothing market.



Rising demand from the construction, manufacturing, healthcare/medical, and oil & gas industries to drive the demand for disposable protective clothing in North America.



North America disposable protective clothing market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. The regulations that mandate the use of disposable protective clothing at manufacturing facilities are driving the market in the region. The mandate by the government, coupled with the awareness among the workers, and demand for relatively cheaper protective clothing, is leading to the growth of the disposable protective clothing market in the region.



The increasing number of accidents in the industries mentioned above has led to the rising demand for disposable protective clothing. The workers involved in ground activities are exposed to chemical hazards, erection, repair, demolition, maintenance, painting, land clearing, earthmoving, grading, drilling, blasting, and concreting. Thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility, and biological/radiation applications of protective clothing help individuals to work efficiently in risky operations by providing the necessary protection.



Research Coverage



This report segments the market for protective clothing based on material type, application, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for protective clothing.



Reasons to Buy this Report



This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the disposable protective clothing market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on disposable protective clothing offered by top players in the global market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the disposable protective clothing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for disposable protective clothing across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global disposable protective clothing market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the disposable protective clothing market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Disposable Protective Clothing Market

4.2 Disposable Protective Clothing Market in North America, By End-Use Industry and Country

4.3 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Region

4.4 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Material Type

4.5 Disposable Protective Clothing Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Strict Regulations Pertaining to Safety of the Personnel in Developed Economies

5.2.1.2 Rising Awareness About the Safety of Workers

5.2.1.3 High Growth in Developing Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement of Massive Investment for R&D

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand Form Healthcare Industry

5.2.3.2 Innovation in Product Development

5.3 Technology

5.3.1 Nanotechnology

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Protective Clothing Standards

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 GDP Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

5.6.2 Construction Industry



6 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Material Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyethylene

6.2.1 Polyethylene Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Polyester

6.5 Others



7 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Thermal

7.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Employer Awareness in the North American Region to Drive the Demand for Thermal Protective Clothing

7.3 Visibility

7.3.1 Government Regulations and the Growing Construction & Manufacturing Industry Drive the Demand for Visibility Protective Clothing Globally

7.4 Mechanical

7.4.1 Increasing Safety Measures for Industrial Workers and Law Enforcement Personnel Driving the Demand for Mechanical Application

7.5 Chemical

7.5.1 Rising Demand From Oil & Gas, Chemical, Construction & Manufacturing to Support the Growth of Chemical Application

7.6 Biological/Radiation

7.6.1 Developing Nuclear Industry and the Increasing Number of Healthcare Professionals and Workers to Drive the Demand of Disposable Protective Clothing in Biological/Radiation Application

7.7 Other Applications



8 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Increasing Awareness and Government Regulations for Workers' Safety are Driving the Market for Advanced Disposable Protective Clothing in Construction Industry

8.2.2 Visibility

8.2.3 Arc Protection

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Government Initiatives Regarding Safety in Manufacturing Industry to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.4.1 Disposable Protective Clothing Market in Oil & Gas Industry is Mainly Driven By Technology and Legislations That Require the Employers to Conform to Safety Standards

8.5 Healthcare/Medical

8.5.1 Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Healthcare/Medical Industry Will Be Driven By the Introduction of More Advanced Disposable Protective Clothing Meant for Medical Applications

8.5.2 Cleaning Room Protection

8.5.3 Bio-Hazard Protection

8.6 Mining

8.6.1 Rising Focus on Safety Standards for the Mining Industry Workers By Local Governments Contributes to Rising Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Mining Industry

8.7 Defense & Public Safety

8.7.1 Increasing Demand From Emerging Markets to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Military Segment

8.8 Energy & Power

8.8.1 Rising Focus on Safety Standards for the Energy & Power Industry Workers By Government is Expected to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Industry

8.9 Others



9 Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Growing Manufacturing Industry, Coupled With the Increased Awareness Among the Workers and Employers Regarding Safety, is Driving the Market for Disposable Protective Clothing in China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Industrial Safety and Protective Wears is Expected to Drive the Disposable Protective Clothing Market in Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Growing Population and Income Levels Coupled With Lack of Stringent Regulatory Intervention Have Enabled the Country to Emerge as One of the Fastest-Growing Disposable Protective Clothing Market

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Rapid Industrialization and Technological Advancements in the Country is Supporting the Growth of Disposable Protective Clothing Market

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Disposable Protective Clothing Market in Australia is Expected to Grow Owing to Rising Demand for Thermal Protective Clothing

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Rising Demand From Construction, Manufacturing, and Healthcare Industries to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Trade Agreements Undertaken By Canada Expected to Favor the Export of the Canadian Protective Clothing in the Global Market

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Growing Infrastructural Development and Construction is Driving the Demand of Disposable Protective Clothing in the Country

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Government Emphasis on Safety of the Industrial Workers is A Major Factor Contributing to the Growth of the Disposable Protective Clothing Market in the Country

9.4.2 Italy

9.4.2.1 Increased Safety Awareness Among the Employees and Employers is Expected to Drive the Disposable Protective Clothing Market in Italy

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 Rising Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Manufacturing Industry is Driving the Growth the Country

9.4.4 UK

9.4.4.1 Rising Number of Accidents in Chemical Laboratories and at Construction Sites is Estimated to Drive the Market for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Country

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Rising Demand From Manufacturing and Construction Industry Will Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Country

9.4.6 Russia

9.4.6.1 Increase in Exploration Activities in the Oil & Gas Industry is Driving the Market for Protective Clothing in Russia

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Rising Awareness for Worker Safety to Drive the Market in the Country

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 Disposable Protective Clothing Market in the Country is Highly Driven By the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing Industries

9.5.3 Iraq

9.5.3.1 Disposable Protective Clothing in Iraq is Dominated By the Oil and Gas Industry

9.5.4 South Africa

9.5.4.1 Rising Demand for Personal Protective Equipment to Support the Growth of Disposable Protective Clothing Market in the Country

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Regulatory Mandates in the Country to Ensure Worker Safety to Drive the Disposable Protective Clothing Demand

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 National and International Regulations Mandating the Usage of Protective Clothing in Various Industries to Drive the Disposable Protective Clothing Market

9.6.3 Chile

9.6.3.1 Increasing Industrialization to Result in Rising Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Country



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.1.2 Innovators

10.2.1.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMSE)

10.3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

10.3.1.1 Progressive Companies

10.3.1.2 Starting Blocks

10.3.1.3 Responsive Companies

10.3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

10.3.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.3 Business Strategy Excellence, 2018

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 3M Company

10.4.2 Du Pont De Nemours and Company Inc.

10.4.3 Honeywell International

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 New Product Launch

10.5.2 Agreement

10.5.3 Expansion

10.5.4 Acquisition



11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M Company

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

11.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

11.4 Kimberly Clark Corp

11.5 Lakeland Industries, Inc.

11.6 Derekduck Industries Corp.

11.7 International Enviroguard

11.8 Drager

11.9 Asatex

11.10 Uvex

11.11 Other Players

11.11.1 RSG Safety B.V.

11.11.2 Pluscare Healthcare (Hubei) Co. Ltd.

11.11.3 Alpha Solway

11.11.4 Malt By Impact

11.11.5 Sas Safety Corp.

11.11.6 Frham Safety Products, Inc.

11.11.7 Emm International

11.11.8 Sino Disposable Industrial Co. Ltd

11.11.9 Xinyuan International Development Co. Ltd.

11.11.10 Weesafe

11.11.11 Pomona Company Ltd.

11.11.12 Keystone Adjustable Cap Co. Inc.

11.11.13 Delta Plus

11.11.14 Jiangxi Haifute Sanitation Industrial Trade Co. Ltd.

11.11.15 Kappler, Inc.



