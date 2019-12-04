Worldwide Cleanroom Consumables Market Insights (2019-2024): Shrinking Size of Microchip & Precision Engineering Spells Industry Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Key Market Insights

The global cleanroom consumables market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the increased diversity of substrate materials driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations and the rise of industry 4.0 and IoT.

Further, specialized manufacturing and high-tech R&D, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Nordics, and Germany, is set to expand in emerging economies with the next-generation large-scale manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in the APAC region.

The same is likely to be significantly complemented by an overwhelming rise in global automation expenditure that eventually warrants the need for sensors, power tools, and IoT interfaces, all of which can offer significant employment of cleanroom over a medium to long-term while ramping up the end-user industries' efficiencies manifold.



Cleanroom Consumables Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use, and geography.

The cleanroom consumables market by the electronics and semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The growing demand for sensors, ICs, and electronic components in emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing and Office automation (IT & OA) is a key driver for the strong forecast of semiconductor equipment. The growing demand for energy-efficient, environmental-friendly smart home appliances is expected to have the growth of semiconductor devices, which will lead to the growth of semiconductor fabrication facilities, thereby underpinning the cleanroom consumables market.



The medical devices and services industry is engaged in providing services to treat patients with curative, preventive, palliative, and rehabilitative care. The major influencer in the global medical device market growth is the focus on health outcomes and cost. Currently, China is the third-largest medical device market due to its large population and strong economic growth. Other major growth drivers include increasing health awareness, aging population, greater healthcare expenditure, and strong government initiatives in building hospitals and healthcare institutes.

The growth in the medical devices and services industry supports the cleanroom consumables market directly in sectors such as patient monitoring and drug delivery. The market for the medical devices in China and India is growing with stupendous growth rates, thus boosting the market in APAC. The growth can be attributed to several factors, including government incentives, reforms in the healthcare sector, and domestic demand for healthcare facilities.



Strict safety regulations imposed by the WHO, OSHA, FDA are expected to be the principal growth driver for the global cleanroom consumables market. The US, China, South Korea, and Taiwan are likely to boost the growth of the worldwide cleanroom apparel market during the forecast period. APAC dominates the cleanroom apparel market. The region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The highest CAGR can be attributed to the growing demand for new setups, as well as the increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units from several countries, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

Apparel

Gloves

Chemicals

Wipes

Others

Market Segmentation by End-use

Electronics & Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Defense & Aerospace

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Others

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Geography



Aerospace, electronics and semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries have tremendously contributed to the growth of the APAC cleanroom consumables market. The clusters of specialized research, development, and production in South Korea, China, Japan, and other countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, and India have accelerated market growth in recent years. The presence of a low-cost manufacturing base in the APAC region lowers the cost by 11-22% than Europe and Latin America, thereby providing a competitive edge to the market. The APAC market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the high demand for cleanroom facilities from several end-user industries during the forecast period.



In North America, the market for small-scale research and specialized manufacturing facilities is growing and becoming more competitive than sizeable offshore manufacturing units. However, with the trade-off between automation and labor-intensive manufacturing, the market has favored the former and is a restraint for small manufacturers. The North America market is rapidly evolving with the adoption of modern machinery and technology - this is mainly to gain a competitive edge in the high-cost and competitive market of North America. However, an increase in automation in production and manufacturing applications, especially in microelectronics, pharmaceuticals, F&B, and sterile packaging of medical devices, is likely to cause restraints in the overall cleanroom consumables market in North America in coming years.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global cleanroom consumables market is highly fragmented, with vendors offering their products at varying prices. Major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products, which could pose a threat to competitors' products and could make their product non-competitive and even obsolete before they can recover the R&D and commercialization costs. Therefore, vendors should develop new technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to retain a competitive edge over other vendors.



Many global players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share. Besides, improving global economic conditions would fuel the growth of the market, thereby increasing the market attractiveness for new product launches.



Market Dynamics



Growth Enablers

Rise in Fab Facilities in APAC

Resurgent Pharmaceutical Growth in China and India

Emergence of New Biologics

Advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Growth Restraints

Volatile Trade Relations in International Markets

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Rising Fabrication Costs Looms Microelectronics Industry

Market Risks and High Degree of End-user Variability

Opportunities & Trends

Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms

Shrinking Size of Microchip and Precision Engineering

Demand for Cleanroom Consumables in the Food Processing Industry



Key Company Profiles



DuPont

Illinois Tools Works (ITW)

Kimberly-Clark

Berkshire Corporation

Aramark Corporation



Other Prominent Vendors



Micronova Manufacturing

Blue Thunder Technologies

Nitritex

Valutek

Contec

Riverstone Holdings

Prudential Overall Supply

KM Corporation Company

TechNiGlove

PLX Industries

Micronclean

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cardinal Health

Ansell

Abeba

Bolle Safety

TRISTEL

uvex

PPS

Vileda Professional

Canada Clean Room

Foamtec International

High Tech Conversions

Perfex Corp.

Veltek Associates

Hydroflex

Klerwipe

Synergy Health

VWR international

