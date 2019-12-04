Truxton Trust adds VP of Finance Austin Branstetter, CFA

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust announced that Austin S. Branstetter, CFA, has joined the firm as Vice President of Finance. Austin joined Truxton Trust from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in Atlanta, Georgia, where he most recently served as Vice President in the Structured Investments & Equity Derivatives group.



Austin graduated summa cum laude from Washington and Lee University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Society of Nashville and a past member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. He is active with the American Red Cross and has received recognition from the Red Cross Atlanta LifeBoard for his service as a Blood Drive Coordinator.

Andrew May, President and Chief Financial Officer, said, “Austin’s financial aptitude is very impressive. He will make a tremendous addition to the team serving our shareholders and clients.”

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com



