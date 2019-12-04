Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019 - Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication
The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Proteomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Proteomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Proteomics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Proteomics technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 includes:
- Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014
- Analysis of Proteomics deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life Proteomics deals
- Access to over 140 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading antibody deals by value since 2014
- Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2014
- The leading Proteomics partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy and technology target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Proteomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Proteomics partnering by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering
2.7.1 Proteomics partnering headline values
2.7.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Proteomics royalty rates
2.8. The anatomy of an Proteomics deal
2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals
2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical
2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals
Chapter 3 - Leading Proteomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Proteomics deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Proteomics deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Proteomics deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Proteomics deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
- AB Analitica
- Abbvie
- Ablynx
- Absorption Systems
- Advaita
- Advanced Manufacturing Fund
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Affibody
- Albumedix
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Amunix
- Analytical Testing Laboratory
- Anteo Diagnostics
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Arbor Vita
- Arbutus
- ArmaGen
- AstraZeneca
- Asuragen
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Auven Therapeutics
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota
- Axil Scientific
- Bayer
- Bellus Health
- Berg
- Bio-Techne
- Biocartis
- Biodesix
- Biognosys
- BioNova Cientifica
- Biotest
- bioVidria
- Bioyong
- BluePen Biomarkers
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bruker
- c-LEcta
- California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3)
- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
- Cambridge Research Biochemicals
- Camino Partnership
- Caprion Biosciences
- Caprion Proteomics
- Caris Life Sciences
- Casebia Therapeutics
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals
- Celares
- Celgene
- Celsee
- Center for Human Immunology
- Autoimmunity and Inflammation
- Centogene
- Centre For Proteomic & Genomic Research
- Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine
- Children's Hospital of Orange County
- Children's Medical Research Institute
- Children's Hospital Colorado
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cisbio Bioassays
- Codexis
- Core Diagnostics India
- COTA
- CPR Pharma Services
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cyclenium Pharma
- Datavant
- Delphi Genetics
- Dimerix Biosciences
- Dnastar
- DuPont Industrial Biosciences
- Dyadic International
- Edico Genome
- Eleven Biotherapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- EMD Millipore
- EMD Serono
- Epic Sciences
- Epicypher
- Epivax
- Eucodis Bioscience
- Eureka Eurostars
- Eurobio
- European Bioinformatics Institute
- Evogen
- Evosep
- Exactis Innovation
- Fluidigm
- FORMA Therapeutics
- Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- French National Research Agency
- Gallus Biopharmaceuticals
- Genzyme
- Gladstone Institutes
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Global Centers for Therapeutic Innovation
- Global Genomics Group
- GNS Healthcare
- Grace Bio-Labs
- Gritstone Oncology
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Harvard Medical School
- Heptares Therapeutics
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Illumina
- Immune Design
- IncellDx
- Indiana University
- Indivumed
- Inhibikase Therapeutics
- Innova Biosciences
- Institute for Systems Biology
- Institute of Bioinformatics
- Integrated Diagnostics
- Integrated DNA Technologies
- Inventiva
- Invetech
- INVISTA Technologies
- Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Jeffrey Modell Foundation
- JPT Peptide Technologies
- Karolinska Institute
- Karolinska University Hospital
- KineMed
- Labgene Scientific
- LifeArc
- Luxembourg Institute of Health
- Mariel Therapeutics
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medgenics
- Medical University of South Carolina
- MedImmune
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Merck and Co
- Metabolon
- Moderna Therapeutics
- Mologic
- MRM Proteomics
- Munich Technical University
- NanoString Technologies
- NantBioScience
- NantHealth
- National Heart
- Lung and Blood Institute
- National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institutes of Health
- NEC
- New Objective
- Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute
- Northwestern University
- Nuclea Biotechnologies
- Nurix
- NX Prenatal
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Olink Bioscience
- OmicScouts
- Omni Bio Pharmaceutical
- Omniox
- OncoDNA
- Orion
- Oxford BioTherapeutics
- Paradigm
- Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center
- Pelago Bioscience
- Perthera
- Pfizer
- Pharmstandard
- Pharm Tech Korea
- PhileKorea
- Positive Bioscience
- Pressure BioSciences
- Probiodrug AG
- Pronutria
- Proteomics International
- Prothelia
- pSivida
- Purdue Pharma
- Purdue Research Foundation
- Purolite
- Reaction Biology
- Replicel Life Sciences
- rEVO Biologics
- Roche
- Saint Louis University
- Saromics
- Scienion
- Sciex
- Scripps Research Institute
- Selecta Biosciences
- Shire Pharmaceuticals
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Sigma-Tau
- Small Business Innovation Research
- SOLTI
- SomaLogic
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- SQI Diagnostics
- Stratose
- Structural Genomics Consortium
- Stryker
- Syapse
- SYGNIS Pharma
- Tanon
- Targeted Medical Pharma
- Teijin
- Tetragenetics
- The Hospital for Sick Children
- Theranostics Health
- Therapure Biopharma
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TME Research
- Transgenomic
- Translational Drug Development
- UCB
- University of British Columbia
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Florida
- University of Greifswald
- University of Manchester
- University of Montreal
- University of Nebraska
- University of Nevada
- University of Oxford
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Rostock
- University of South Carolina
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- US Army
- Vigilant Biosciences
- VM Pharma
- WaferGen Biosystems
- Wellcome Trust
- Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
- Xbrane Bioscience
- Yale University
- Ymir Genomics
