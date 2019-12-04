Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019 - Deal Type, Industry Sector, Stage Of Development, Technology Type, Therapeutic Indication

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Proteomics partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Proteomics partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Proteomics partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Proteomics technologies and products.



Report scope



Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2019 includes:

Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Proteomics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Proteomics deals

Access to over 140 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2014

Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2014

The leading Proteomics partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy and technology target



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Proteomics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers

2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Proteomics partnering by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering

2.7.1 Proteomics partnering headline values

2.7.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Proteomics royalty rates

2.8. The anatomy of an Proteomics deal

2.8. a. Case study 1: RRD International & Dipexium Pharmaceuticals

2.8.b. Case study 2: Hospira & Cempra Pharmaceutical

2.8.c. Case study 3: Astellas & Optimer Pharmaceuticals



Chapter 3 - Leading Proteomics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Proteomics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Proteomics deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Proteomics deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Proteomics deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Proteomics deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 -Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned



3SBio

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

AB Analitica

Abbvie

Ablynx

Absorption Systems

Advaita

Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Aelan Cell Technologies

Affibody

Albumedix

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Amunix

Analytical Testing Laboratory

Anteo Diagnostics

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Vita

Arbutus

ArmaGen

AstraZeneca

Asuragen

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Auven Therapeutics

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

Axil Scientific

Bayer

Bellus Health

Berg

Bio-Techne

Biocartis

Biodesix

Biognosys

BioNova Cientifica

Biotest

bioVidria

Bioyong

BluePen Biomarkers

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bruker

c-LEcta

California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3)

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Cambridge Research Biochemicals

Camino Partnership

Caprion Biosciences

Caprion Proteomics

Caris Life Sciences

Casebia Therapeutics

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Celares

Celgene

Celsee

Center for Human Immunology

Autoimmunity and Inflammation

Centogene

Centre For Proteomic & Genomic Research

Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine

Children's Hospital of Orange County

Children's Medical Research Institute

Children's Hospital Colorado

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cisbio Bioassays

Codexis

Core Diagnostics India

COTA

CPR Pharma Services

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cyclenium Pharma

Datavant

Delphi Genetics

Dimerix Biosciences

Dnastar

DuPont Industrial Biosciences

Dyadic International

Edico Genome

Eleven Biotherapeutics

Eli Lilly

EMD Millipore

EMD Serono

Epic Sciences

Epicypher

Epivax

Eucodis Bioscience

Eureka Eurostars

Eurobio

European Bioinformatics Institute

Evogen

Evosep

Exactis Innovation

Fluidigm

FORMA Therapeutics

Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

French National Research Agency

Gallus Biopharmaceuticals

Genzyme

Gladstone Institutes

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Centers for Therapeutic Innovation

Global Genomics Group

GNS Healthcare

Grace Bio-Labs

Gritstone Oncology

Halozyme Therapeutics

Harvard Medical School

Heptares Therapeutics

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Illumina

Immune Design

IncellDx

Indiana University

Indivumed

Inhibikase Therapeutics

Innova Biosciences

Institute for Systems Biology

Institute of Bioinformatics

Integrated Diagnostics

Integrated DNA Technologies

Inventiva

Invetech

INVISTA Technologies

Israeli National Authority for Technological Innovation

Janssen Diagnostics

Jeffrey Modell Foundation

JPT Peptide Technologies

Karolinska Institute

Karolinska University Hospital

KineMed

Labgene Scientific

LifeArc

Luxembourg Institute of Health

Mariel Therapeutics

Massachusetts General Hospital

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medgenics

Medical University of South Carolina

MedImmune

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck and Co

Metabolon

Moderna Therapeutics

Mologic

MRM Proteomics

Munich Technical University

NanoString Technologies

NantBioScience

NantHealth

National Heart

Lung and Blood Institute

National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institutes of Health

NEC

New Objective

Northwestern Medicine Developmental Therapeutics Institute

Northwestern University

Nuclea Biotechnologies

Nurix

NX Prenatal

NYU Langone Medical Center

Olink Bioscience

OmicScouts

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical

Omniox

OncoDNA

Orion

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Paradigm

Parkinson's Institute and Clinical Center

Pelago Bioscience

Perthera

Pfizer

Pharmstandard

Pharm Tech Korea

PhileKorea

Positive Bioscience

Pressure BioSciences

Probiodrug AG

Pronutria

Proteomics International

Prothelia

pSivida

Purdue Pharma

Purdue Research Foundation

Purolite

Reaction Biology

Replicel Life Sciences

rEVO Biologics

Roche

Saint Louis University

Saromics

Scienion

Sciex

Scripps Research Institute

Selecta Biosciences

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sigma-Aldrich

Sigma-Tau

Small Business Innovation Research

SOLTI

SomaLogic

Sorrento Therapeutics

SQI Diagnostics

Stratose

Structural Genomics Consortium

Stryker

Syapse

SYGNIS Pharma

Tanon

Targeted Medical Pharma

Teijin

Tetragenetics

The Hospital for Sick Children

Theranostics Health

Therapure Biopharma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TME Research

Transgenomic

Translational Drug Development

UCB

University of British Columbia

University of California San Francisco

University of Florida

University of Greifswald

University of Manchester

University of Montreal

University of Nebraska

University of Nevada

University of Oxford

University of Pennsylvania

University of Rostock

University of South Carolina

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

US Army

Vigilant Biosciences

VM Pharma

WaferGen Biosystems

Wellcome Trust

Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute

Xbrane Bioscience

Yale University

Ymir Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b53dnp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.