New Little Leaves Center Offers Resources for Young Children With Autism and Their Families

/EIN News/ -- GERMANTOWN, Md. and CAMDEN, N.J., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced the opening of its Germantown, Maryland location. Rapidly expanding in the Mid-Atlantic region, Little Leaves is dedicated to helping young children with social, communication and behavioral challenges grow and succeed so they can actively participate in their families and communities.



Little Leaves centers provide evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) to help children ages 1 to 6 reduce their symptoms of autism. Run in a pre-school like setting, the program is specifically designed to help children improve their communication, play, social and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partner with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

The new Little Leaves location also provides employment opportunities for jobseekers in the community. Once fully operational, the center will create over 50 new positions for board certified behavior analysts (BCBAs) and behavior technicians. Currently accepting new clients, the center will have the capacity to serve up to 40 clients once it moves from its temporary location to its permanent space, which is still under construction.

The Germantown location was designed to provide an ideal environment for developing school readiness – one that combines individual therapy, small group and daily living activities in a child-friendly way. The 10,075-square-foot center will include specialized therapy spaces, many types of social and gross motor rooms as well as an outdoor play area.

“As Little Leaves continues to expand, our compassionate and dedicated team is able to not only serve more children with autism and other challenges through proven programs but also help enrich the communities where they live,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “We value being a resource for families and take pride in creating customized therapeutic plans for each child to meet their needs.”

Little Leaves is nationally accredited Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

The center is located at 20400 Observation Drive, Suite 105, Germantown, MD 20876 and it’s new building will be at 20410 Observation Drive, Suite 107. For more information on services at Little Leaves, please visit www.littleleaves.org or email info@littleleaves.org .

Planning is underway for additional Little Leaves locations in Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of Catapult Learning, is a center-based ABA program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Silver Spring, White Marsh and Germantown, Md. and Reston, Va., with locations in Florida coming in early 2020. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, Inc. provides education and behavioral health solutions for children and their families, leading to better life outcomes, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company’s team of over 5,000 education and healthcare professional work to achieve measurable and sustained academic and behavioral gains through evidence-based programs that include special education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, and professional development. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, Catapult Learning supports tens of thousands of children and families, over 500 school districts, and more than 25,000 teachers annually. Catapult Learning is accredited by AdvancED. www.catapultlearning.com

