Promoting Healthy Aging by Promoting Cellular Function: Quicksilver Scientific introduces NAD+ Gold™, a fast-acting tonic that boosts vitality in aging bodies

/EIN News/ -- Louisville, Colo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every cell in the human body contains NAD+, a molecule that is critical to maintaining energy production, DNA repair and cell vitality as we age. Research indicates that as we age, we lose NAD+. Now the latest breakthrough product from Quicksilver Scientific, NAD+ Gold is designed to produce more NAD+ and thus promote healthy aging, cognition and metabolism, among an array of other benefits.

What's more, NAD+ Gold is fast-acting. Just two pumps into the mouth yield an immediate effect. Delivering the tonic initially through the mucous membranes of the mouth via Quicksilver's state-of-the-art liposomal delivery technology greatly increases the tonic's efficiency and bioavailability.

"People are living longer and staying active longer as they age. NAD+ Gold is an effective way to potentially reduce the harmful effects of aging, including fatigue and a greater propensity to disease. And younger people will benefit from NAD+ Gold, too. Research indicates that it may improve stamina and endurance, and promote brain health," said Dr. Christopher Shade, Founder & CEO, Quicksilver Scientific.

NAD+ Gold contains nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), a stable NAD+ precursor. Researchers believe that NMN supplementation improves metabolism, boosting it to levels of a person 10 or 20 years younger. That's good news for the middle-aged among us, whose NMN+ levels are only about half of what they once had been. By increasing NAD+ levels, NMN supports healthy cellular function throughout the body.

The addition of betaine supports the action of NAD+ Gold by providing methyl groups needed to complete the metabolic cycling of NAD+ as well as supporting other methylation demands during this period of increased metabolism.



Quicksilver Scientific's nanoliposome enables immediate uptake by the bloodstream, a hallmark of the Quicksilver Delivery Systems®. Quicksilver’s liposomal delivery technology yields smaller, more stable particles made from the highest-quality ingredients available. The particles are actually very similar to extracellular vesicles that are made by cells to transfer NMN and NAD+ from cell to cell.

You can't prevent aging, but you can "Change the Way You Age," thanks to NAD+ Gold.

NAD+ Gold is available at QuicksilverScientific.com at a suggested retail price of $50 for a 30mL bottle and $90 for a 50mL bottle.

