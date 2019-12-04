DIGILENS HIRES FORMER SPACEX AND OSTERHOUT DESIGN GROUP EXECUTIVE CHRIS WHITE TO LEAD SALES AND MARKETING

XR Veteran Brings Over 15 Years Experience Driving the Adoption of New Products and Services

/EIN News/ -- Sunnyvale, CA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiLens Inc., an innovator in holographic waveguide display technology for extended reality (XR), today announced Chris White has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Mr. White will be responsible for leading all aspects of the go-to-market strategy for Digilens’ next-generation optics for XR devices.

“We are thrilled to have Chris join our growing executive team with his vast experience leading high-performing, senior-level groups across a wide spectrum of emerging technology industries,” said Chris Pickett, CEO of DigiLens. “Chris is one of the rare individuals that has worked with customers in the extended reality ecosystem for Fortune 500 companies and at the developer level, and his experience will help us build brand awareness for DigiLens as the leader in optics for XR experiences.”

Mr. White has successfully helped companies in the transportation, energy, healthcare, and retail sectors build XR programs that have realized millions in annual cost-savings. Most recently, he was the Vice President of Business Development for Osterhout Design Group (ODG), where he brought six different head-worn products to market and led their go-to-market activities. Prior, he helped SpaceX break into the national security space launch market with two missions totaling over $240 million.

“DigiLens has the technology and the key partners that will drive the head-worn industry forward and finally close the gap between the promise of light-weight, attractive smartglasses and the available hardware,” said Mr. White. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented DigiLens team to demonstrate that all of the necessary ingredients have come together in 2020, and the next strategic inflection point in the evolution of computing has finally arrived.”

DigiLens’ optical platform gives OEMs the opportunity to create customizable, daylight bright waveguide-based XR experiences for both enterprise and consumer applications. DigiLens optics are unique in that they are manufactured from a proprietary photopolymer and holographic contact copy manufacturing process, which is more manufacturable and cost-effective than any other waveguide display solutions on the market.







About DigiLens

DigiLens is a leader in holographic waveguides used for extended reality (XR) displays. The company has developed a patented optical platform and photopolymer technology that delivers best-in-class solutions using a unique, low-cost contact-copy manufacturing process. DigiLens enables OEM partners to design and build AR-enabled devices for the global automobile, enterprise, consumer, avionics and military industries. Based in Sunnyvale, CA, DigiLens investors include industry leaders UDC Ventures, Samsung Ventures, Niantic Labs, Sony Innovation Fund, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Continental AG and more. For more information about the company please visit: www.digilens.com.

