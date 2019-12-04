Fortinet Placed Highest in Ability to Execute in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Fortinet's Secure SD-WAN Solution Simplifies Operations, Reduces Costs and Enables a Cloud-Ready Branch

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet

“As one of the highest ranked vendors in enterprise SD-WAN market share worldwide with one of the fastest growing revenue shares, we believe enterprise organizations recognize that Fortinet delivers the best approach to SD-WAN. Based on industry validation, customers can feel confident in knowing that Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, powered by the only purpose-built SD-WAN ASIC in the industry, provides the fastest application steering and best user experience. We believe our position in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure1 further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in the SD-WAN market.”

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced its position as a Challenger with the highest ability to execute and furthest completeness of vision in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure . Fortinet was also recently named by Gartner as one of the highest three vendors in worldwide market share for enterprise SD-WAN equipment by revenue for 2Q19, experiencing 234% growth in revenue quarter-over-quarter between 1Q19-2Q19 to reach $46M in 2Q19.2 Fortinet believes its placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and market share placement is largely due to its commitment to helping customers reduce WAN complexity and cost while enhancing application experience by delivering advanced security and SD-WAN functionality in a single easy-to-use offering available in an appliance or virtual machine in all six major cloud providers.

Fortinet Solves Customers’ Biggest WAN Challenges

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN helps customers tackle some of the biggest challenges facing WAN deployments by enabling three key use cases:

Simplify Operations: Enterprises deploying SD-WAN often experience complexity as they try to manage disparate point-products that aren’t inherently built to work together. Fortinet delivers routing, SD-WAN and advance security in a single offering to simplify operations and allow for unified management. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN’s deep API support enables advanced analytics for network health monitoring and automates compliance reporting to meet industry regulations and security standards. Zero-touch provisioning further reduces complexity and allows customers to deploy a new branch in minutes instead of weeks. Customers can also extend the security of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the enterprise branch via Fortinet Secure SD-Branch .



Choosing FortiGate Secure SD-WAN allows customers to consolidate point-products into one enterprise-grade solution to significantly reduce capital costs. Augmenting MPLS with broadband reduces operational costs while a full stack of integrated security functions – including NGFW, IPS, anti-virus and anti-malware, web filtering, SSL inspection (including TLS 1.3), and sandboxing – ensures security without compromise and limits the potential costs related to a security breach. Enable a Cloud-Ready Branch: Customers are often challenged with poor user experience, which is often a result of backhauling traffic back to the data center, leading to ineffective connectivity to their multi-cloud environment. On-ramping branch offices and other remote locations to the cloud through Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enhances customers’ application experience and extends the cloud’s power, flexibility, and productivity gains to all users. An integrated CASB service protects SaaS applications and traffic to prevent problems related to Shadow IT and is enhanced via Fortinet’s custom-built SD-WAN ASIC to allow for faster application prioritizing and steering to further enhance user experience and accelerate cloud connectivity.

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is Recognized by Customers

Fortinet’s NGFW solution has received the most reviews of all vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights WAN Edge Infrastructure Market as of December 3, 2019. Fortinet believes that this customer recognition further highlights Fortinet’s leadership in the SD-WAN market.

Additional Third Party Recognition of Fortinet’s SD-WAN Innovation

The FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, an integral part of the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution, was recently named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls 3 . Additionally, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN , FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall and FortiGate Next-Generation IPS have all received “Recommended” ratings from NSS Labs. Fortinet believes this additional recognition underscores its commitment to SD-WAN innovation and focus on delivering the best performance and advanced security to truly transform our customers’ WAN edge.

Supporting Quotes:

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN enables us to quickly and cost-effectively introduce differentiated services to help our customers realize their digital ambitions. Masergy has embedded the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN edge devices into our Managed SD-WAN portfolio delivering security, advanced routing, and SD-WAN functionality in a single offering including a single portal. Simplified operations including zero-touch provisioning and the ability to enable a cloud-ready branch have been key to our success in leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN."

- James Parker, CEO, Masergy

“Fortinet Secure SD-WAN was the only solution we found that enables simplified operations and full provision of routing, SD-WAN and advance security across all of our branches—using a single device. Because the solution is integrated into the FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN allows us to reduce capital and operational costs without expanding the attack surface. We estimate that we will achieve 100% return on investment within five years.”

- Sébastien Griet, Infrastructure Director, HR Path

“Fortinet’s carrier-grade solution allows us to deliver one of the Nordic Region’s first secure SD-WAN services. The ability to tightly integrate advanced security into a flexible and cost-effective SD-WAN managed service offering was a huge factor for choosing to partner with Fortinet. Simplified operations and integrated next-gen firewall capabilities ensure we’ll have the level of visibility, control and security needed to effectively protect our customers’ data and applications using our SD-WAN service.”

- Tomas Flodin, Product Manager, Telenor Sweden

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

