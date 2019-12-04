CEO of Allworth Financial Leads Visually Impaired Runner in the California International Marathon

Scott Hanson co-founder of Allworth Financial will guide runner Joseph Burket

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Hanson, co-founder of Allworth Financial, is proud to support the visually impaired and blind runners taking part in the 2019 California International Marathon on December 8, 2019.

The California International Marathon (CIM) serves as the United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) National Marathon Championships. Each athlete has a compelling and unique story and help to inspire, educate and change the public’s perception of vision loss.

Hanson will be guiding Joseph Burket, a visually impaired runner who recently completed the Kentucky derby festival mini-marathon and set a personal record for himself. The partnership with Hanson and Burket was arranged by Richard Hunter, a USABA volunteer coordinator.

Burket has Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, an inherited form of vision loss, but he doesn’t let that stop him. Before going blind, he played baseball collegiately and now continues the sport playing beep baseball — which requires blindfolded players to swing at beeping softballs and run at buzzing. He even made the all-tournament team.

The 2019 CIM will be Burket’s first time running the race and Hanson’s fifth year as a visually impaired running guide.

“Life is all about making a difference in the lives of others, and I am honored to have the opportunity to guide Joseph,” says Hanson. “It’s extremely rewarding to help someone physically accomplish a goal, but what I get from this experience is more than I can ever offer the runners that I have had the opportunity to guide.”

Since the CIM adopted the Visually Impaired Division in 2007, participation of visually impaired and blind runners has grown from 2 to nearly 50 participants. Runners travel from across the United States and from other nations. Participants include blinded veterans, Paralympic athletes, World Champions, and many novice runners just beginning their athletic careers.

“Each and every one of these athletes is inspirational,” says Hanson. “And we appreciate the time and effort the USABA puts into ensuring that every visually impaired and blind athlete has an outstanding experience and an opportunity to achieve their goals.”

In addition to Hanson guiding a visually impaired runner, Allworth Financial is sponsoring the USABA Marathon National Championships for the fourth year in a row.

“Our hope is to encourage the participation of more visually impaired runners as well as to encourage people to volunteer as guides,” says Hanson. “The race helps to inspire others to set ambitious goals and to get beyond perceived limitations, which is certainly something we want to be a part of.”

About United States Association of Blind Athletes

The United States Association of Blind Athletes (USABA) is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides life-enriching sports opportunities for individuals with visual impairments. A member of the U.S. Olympic Committee, USABA provides athletic opportunities in numerous sports. Sports opportunities allow people who are blind and visually impaired to develop independence through competition, without restrictions. USABA programs serve athletes of all ages and abilities from the local grassroots level to the elite Paralympic level.

About Allworth Financial

Recognized by Barron’s Magazine as a top 50 national RIA, and winner of the 2019 NBRI Circle of Excellence Award for both customer and employee satisfaction, Allworth Financial (www.allworthfinancial.com) is an independent wealth management firm that delivers refreshingly straightforward retirement, tax, investment, and estate planning guidance that helps clients achieve their financial goals.

