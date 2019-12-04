DEADLINE ALERT for ADTN, TEUM, INFY, and PCG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com .

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN )

Class Period: February 28, 2019 - October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) that there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM )

Shareholders with $100,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s backlog had been artificially inflated; (2) that the Company was not likely to collect from several of its key customers; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s accounts receivable was overstated; (4) that the Company improperly recognized revenue from certain customer transactions; (5) that there was a material weakness in Pareteum’s internal control over financial reporting related to the Company’s backlog; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to restate financial statements for several periods; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY )

Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) that the Company’s CEO, Salil Parekh, bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) that management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG )

Class Period: December 11, 2018 - October 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2019

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) PG&E's purportedly enhanced wildfire prevention and safety protocols and procedures were inadequate to meet the challenges for which they were ostensibly designed; (2) as a result, PG&E was unprepared for the rolling power cuts the Company implemented to minimize wildfire risk; and (3) that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.