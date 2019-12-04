FlexIt Announces Partnership with Texas Family Fitness to Bring Convenient Fitness to the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth Area

/EIN News/ -- FlexIt allows app users to pay for fitness club use by the minute, bringing a new access point to consumers in the region

DALLAS, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt , the mobile-app that enables users to only pay for the gym time they use, today announces a new partnership with Texas Family Fitness , providing users in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the ability to work out at clubs seamlessly. Starting immediately, FlexIt users now have access to all 12 Texas Family Fitness locations from Denton to Garland, including the newest preview workout center in Lakewood.

“The core mission of Texas Family Fitness truly aligns with our goals here at FlexIt – providing a seamless workout experience available to each member of the community, from beginners to experienced athletes,” said Austin Cohen, CEO and Founder of FlexIt. “The pairing of FlexIt and Texas Family Fitness allows more residents and visitors to the community to access the facilities in a manner that is most convenient and comfortable for them in line with consumption trends and preferences.”

Within the app, FlexIt’s proprietary software and sleek interface allows users a seamless check-in and check-out experience in a non-intimidating manner – users simply scan the QR mount at the front desk to start their workouts and then scan the code again when they are done working out, enabling them to pay only for the time they work out. FlexIt also recently announced its augmented reality technology, which will enable users to tour clubs in advance of visiting the facilities, so as to make the experience as frictionless as possible.

“Texas Family Fitness is excited to launch a partnership with FlexIt to continue providing top-notch fitness experiences to our members and the community,” said Josh Wheeler, CEO of Texas Family Fitness. “TFF prides itself on delivering tremendous member satisfaction and FlexIt will help extend that to the users they serve. With 12 locations and growing throughout DFW, we are excited to welcome all FlexIt users to our Family.”

“I visited nearly all of the Texas Family Fitness clubs and know current users and new users will be thrilled with what this fast-growing chain has to offer,” said Justin Turetsky, Founding Partner heading up Operations. “These clubs have great classes, amenities and unique blue turf areas coupled with a welcoming family atmosphere. You can actually watch your child on screens while you get your workout in. With FlexIt, you can try these clubs, by-the-minute, on your terms.”

Texas Family Fitness has 12 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, all complete with state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of group classes and Kids Club’s so parents and guardians can make “me” time a priority. Most recently, Texas Family Fitness opened brand new locations in Garland and Lewisville both equipped with oversized cardio centers, personal training, Ignite group training and large free-weight areas. Texas Family Fitness preview workout center is is open in Lakewood with the full gym opening early 2020.

With the addition of Texas Family Fitness, the app currently hosts over 1,000 gyms around the country and is available for download in the App Store and Google Play . To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 1,000 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

About Texas Family Fitness

For 15 years now, Texas Family Fitness is the affordable fitness solution for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Our unique approach to fitness focuses on achieving our members goals by proper nutrition, accountability, supplementation and exercise. Texas Family Fitness prides itself on having an educated staff and state-of-the-art facilities focused on member satisfaction. Our family friendly environment is welcoming to all levels of fitness. Whether you are an avid lifter or just beginning your fitness journey, we welcome you as part of our Family .

Media Contact:

Lauren Cozza

Uproar PR for FlexIt

lcozza@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca0d07ba-df09-441a-bca6-efa40bdeb9b7

FlexIt FlexIt enables users to only pay for the gym time they use



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.