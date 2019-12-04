FFW Corporation and Crossroads Bank Appoint New Board Member

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) and Crossroads Bank have announced the appointment of Gary Larson to their Board of Directors.



Dan Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are very excited to have Gary join us as a director. His business background and financial experience will be valuable additions to the Board of Directors. He will serve on the Audit Committee and I look forward to the expertise Gary will bring to our organization.”

Mr. Larson currently serves as CFO & Corporate Secretary of The Ford Meter Box Company, Inc. In his role at Ford, he is responsible for financial reporting, treasury operations, risk management, internal audit, corporate development and a variety of corporate and shareholder matters. Throughout his career, Mr. Larson has held a variety of management positions at Dover Corporation, Hillenbrand Industries, United Technologies and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a 1982 graduate of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi and is a Certified Public Accountant. In addition to a member of the board of directors of Ford Meter Box, Mr. Larson also sits on the boards of The ARC of Wabash County and Grow Wabash County, and also serves as Treasurer for Grow Wabash County. Gary and his wife Nan reside in rural Miami County and have four grown children.

Roger K. Cromer, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I’m so pleased to welcome Gary to our Board of Directors. Gary’s extensive finance background will provide our board great insight and value for our shareholders.”

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse. The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Emily Boardman, Treasurer, at 260-563-3185



