Neovasc Named Finalist in Questex’s Fierce Innovation Awards LifeSciences Edition 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neovasc, Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN): NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies and in the development of minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist in this year’s Fierce Innovation Awards – LifeSciences Edition, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of FierceBiotech and FiercePharma. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions, technologies, and services that have the potential to make the greatest impact for biotech and pharma companies. Neovasc was recognized as a finalist in the category of Medical Device Innovation.



Neovasc was selected as a finalist for its innovative Neovasc Reducer™ (the “Reducer”), a medical device developed for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. Refractory angina affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing.

“We are honored to be named alongside some of the industry’s leading medical device innovators,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “This recognition of Neovasc Reducer confirms our company’s commitment to helping improve the lives of the millions suffering from refractory angina by fulfilling a critical unmet medical need.”

Finalists' applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major biotech and pharma companies including Astellas, PPD Corporate Development & Strategy, Signant Health, Medidata Solutions, Accenture's Global Applied Life Sciences Solutions Practice, Angelica Therapeutics, (NIHR) Clinical Research Network, Biotech Research Group, Ostuaka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and BrightInsight, a Flex Company. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation.

Winners will be announced in the 2019 Innovation Report set to publish by FierceHealthcare on Thursday, December 18th.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow in the heart’s circulatory system, thereby increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 US patients have been treated under compassionate use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

