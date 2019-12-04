Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Markets: Worldwide Outlook Study, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Market is driven by an increase in the prevalence of heart diseases, growing aging population who are very susceptible to the coronary heart diseases and technological developments in cardiac monitoring devices that minimizing the chances of infection and improved efficiency of devices.



According to the WHO reports, it is estimated that cardiovascular diseases take the lives of 17.9 million people every year, 31% of all global deaths. However, rising incidences of infection, high cost associated with the monitoring and stringent regulatory procedures may act as restraints for the growth of ambulatory cardiac monitoring market over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Event Recorders to Dominate the Market



Event recorder devices are only used when you have symptoms. The device can be a wrist band with an activation button or a pager-sized device that you press onto your chest. Some of these are connected to a 24-hour-a-day central base that can immediately detect and respond to the event when you activate the signal.



There are two types of cardiac event monitors: a looping memory monitor that allows you to program a recording for a short amount of time, and a symptom event monitor, which may be handheld or worn on your wrist. When you have a symptom, you hold it up to your chest and press the recording button to start recording. The devices send your EKG reports by telephone to a receiving center or doctor's office then the doctor will be able to tell from your report whether certain medications are working, and when and why the patient is having the arrhythmias.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR over the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease, growing technological advancements, rapid growth in the economy and favorable initiatives by the government. Additionally, the launch of several health awareness programs, the introduction of several new products, and new techniques in minimally invasive surgery are expected to reinforce growth prospects over the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape



Ambulatory Cardiac monitoring market is highly fragmented and focused owing to the presence of a large number of market players. The companies in ambulatory cardiac monitoring market are focusing on various growth strategies such to enhance their market presence such as M&A, partnerships, collaborations, geographical expansions, new product launches.



For instance, in May 2018, GE Healthcare and Preventice Solutions entered into a collaboration to provide customers with an extension of the hospital heart station and to expand GE Healthcare ECG services into the home, creating a more holistic solution for monitoring ambulatory ECG patients.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.2 Advances in Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risk of Infection Due to Implantable Monitoring Devices

4.3.2 Price Sensitive Market

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Device Type

5.1.1 ECG Monitors

5.1.2 Event Recorders

5.1.3 Implantable Cardiac Loop Recorders

5.1.4 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 iRhythm Technologies Inc.

6.1.6 Biotronik

6.1.7 Schiller

6.1.8 Medicomp Inc.

6.1.9 Biotelemetry

6.1.10 Applied Cardiac System

6.1.11 Laboratory Corporation of America Holding

6.1.12 MicroPort



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



