FirstBank Pays Over $40,000 in Animal Hospital Bills to Promote Colorado Gives Day

Employees Go Undercover at Veterinary Clinics throughout State to Surprise Pet Owners

/EIN News/ -- Lakewood, Colo., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” recently surprised over 120 families across Colorado by covering more than $40,000 in veterinarian bills to inspire goodwill and donations ahead of the 10th annual Colorado Gives Day scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

As part of its annual “Give it Forward” program, FirstBank employees went undercover as vet-techs-in-training at animal clinics in Rifle, Edwards, Fort Collins, Castle Rock, Firestone, Denver and Lakewood to surprise pet owners by covering their bills. In return, FirstBank asked families to consider “giving it forward” – even if it’s just $10 – to a charity of choice on Colorado Gives Day. The annual program has covered nearly $100,000 in bills for unsuspecting Coloradans since 2014. In previous years, FirstBank employees have posed as servers to pick up dinner tabs, pumped free fuel and bagged free groceries.

“Colorado is one of the most pet-friendly states, and we knew covering costs for a beloved animal would be a great way to remind folks of the power of kindness,” said Emily Robinson, FirstBank’s COO. “Being able to provide financial relief and brighten the days of so many families meant a great deal to us. It was an honor to experience the smiles, laughs and tears with so many individuals, and our hope is that it motivates people to give back to causes they care about on Colorado Gives Day.”

FirstBank covered medical services ranging from $75 to upwards of $3,700, helping animals like Riggins and Boris, who both underwent ACL repairs, and Jasper, a beagle mix who had surgery to remove a stomach tumor. Video, b-roll footage and photos of the bank’s surprise efforts are available for download here.

“Our clinic was going through a pretty tough time. We just said goodbye to a longtime family member, friend and pet, Lord Barrington,” said Dr. Ross Henderson, veterinarian at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood and star of Animal Planet’s Hanging with the Hendersons. “To have our bank come in and do this for so many patients, really provided the uplifting energy we needed. We’re grateful to FirstBank for its generosity and definitely plan to ‘give it forward’ on December 10th.”

Colorado Gives Day, an annual 24-hour online giving movement presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, raised more than $35 million for more than 2,500 nonprofits last year. The bank has been the presenting partner of Colorado Gives Day since its inception in 2010, helping the program raise more than $217 million for charities statewide. For more information about Colorado Gives Day or to schedule your donation, please visit www.coloradogivesday.org.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

