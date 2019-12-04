There were 320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,793 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019

Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
   
What: Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019
   
When: Tuesday, December 10, 2019
  7:50 am ET
   
Where: Conrad New York
  102 North End Avenue
  New York, NY 10282
   
  Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

