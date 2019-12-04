Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman What: Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019 When: Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:50 am ET Where: Conrad New York 102 North End Avenue New York, NY 10282 Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg

(212) 231-5534

allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti

(678) 504-6097

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

