Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019
|Who:
|Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
|What:
|Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference 2019
|When:
|Tuesday, December 10, 2019
|7:50 am ET
|Where:
|Conrad New York
|102 North End Avenue
|New York, NY 10282
|Ms. Friedman’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Media Relations Contacts:
Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com
Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com
