Expanded Partnership Between Arena Solutions and Product Realization Group (PRG) Delivers Services for PLM and QMS

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Solutions , the leading provider of cloud-based product development solutions for high tech, consumer electronics, and medical device industries, in partnership with PRG announces enhanced services for product lifecycle management (PLM) and quality management system (QMS). The result will allow customers to bring products to full commercial scale with faster time to market, reduced risk, and at a lower total cost.



This deepened strategic partnership expands PRG’s services for Arena customers that desire best-practice assistance or simply have limited internal resources. These services enable companies to optimize product development, establish quality systems, and design for manufacturing, then establish strong supply chains and transition to manufacturing.

“Great things happen when the leading Cloud PLM provider joins forces with PRG’s business and process domain experts,” said Arena’s VP of Channel and Partner Programs, Mark Hudson. “Our increased investment working with proven business partners like PRG reflects our commitment to improve our customers’ experience and drive rapid innovation. More importantly, by working together, we can help our customers speed product launches by reducing quality issues and increasing profitability.”

Global product companies can eliminate barriers to market entry by leveraging PRG’s hands-on services for Arena. Introducing new products is easier when critical needs are outsourced to people who know what it takes to design, develop, and deliver them.

“We engaged PRG for PLM administration, and they sped up our understanding of Arena. This allowed us to use it straightaway as a daily tool—without having to learn the intricacies of setup and administration first,” said James Blackwell, co-founder and CTO of Roost . “Having PRG there to depend on meant we could just use the tool and not worry about the ‘how it works’ part.”

Michael Keer, CEO and Founder of PRG, added: “Our seasoned consultants and change analysts possess the real-world experience necessary to fill knowledge gaps and resource staff shortages. This expanded partnership brings customers on-demand resources without the need to hire additional staff.”

About Arena Solutions

Arena Solutions helps innovative high tech and medical device companies create products that change the world. The Arena product realization platform unifies product lifecycle (PLM), quality (QMS), and requirements management, allowing every participant throughout the product design and manufacturing process to work together. With Arena, teams accelerate product development and delivery to increase profits. For more information, visit ArenaSolutions.com .

About Product Realization Group (PRG)

PRG helps companies navigate the transition from engineering to volume manufacturing. Our solutions enable clients to optimize product development, meet regulatory requirements, design for manufacturing, and establish strong supply chains. PRG’s team of hands-on experts deliver success by accelerating time to market, reducing risk, and lowering costs. For more information, visit PRG .

