Henley brokers sale of safety firm to private equity investors

Henley Business Group are pleased announce the sale of a specialist, UK based safety belt manufacturer to a Private Equity investor.

Despite uncertainty created around Brexit, there is always demand from investors both at home and abroad for good quality businesses” — Rafael Katz

MANCHESTER, LANCASHIRE, UK, January 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Henley Business Group are pleased announce the sale of a specialist, UK based safety belt manufacturer to a Private Equity investor.The business manufactures safety belts for a variety of applications, and is highly regarded within this safety critical sector.Despite uncertainty created around Brexit, there is always demand from investors both at home and abroad for good quality businesses, with this opportunity attracting interest from across the UK, Europe, USA and India.Henley Business Group are a specialist business broker in the B2B industrial, IT and distribution sector.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.