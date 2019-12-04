Pesticide Intermediates Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Pesticide Intermediates Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Pesticide Intermediates Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pesticide Intermediates Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The global Pesticide Intermediates market for plant protection chemicals was valued at $ 58.5 billion in 2018, and it is forecasted to be 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2024). Herbicides account for the largest market share – 42.7%, followed by fungicides and insecticides with 28.4% and 24.3% in 2018, while herbicides are the fastest-growing markets in the forecast period. Population growth, dryland degradation, food security, and the need to increase agricultural production are essential factors driving demand for agricultural production, which contributes to the growth of the global Pesticide Intermediates industry.

The high cost of research and development, the low use of chemicals to protect plants in various developing countries, and the prohibition of the use of pesticides in some regions are major obstacles in the market. Plant protection chemicals are a type of agrochemicals used to prevent crop degradation due to insects and pests.

The Pesticide Intermediates report includes a detailed analysis of industrial pesticides, with a market share of chemicals for plant protection of more than 80%, and biocides are relatively accurate. The report is distributed based on applications such as cereals, grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, lawns, decorations, and cash crops.\

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Pesticide Intermediates market. This report focused on Pesticide Intermediates market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Pesticide Intermediates Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Pesticide Intermediates industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Pesticide Intermediates industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Pesticide Intermediates types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Pesticide Intermediates industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Pesticide Intermediates business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

The Following Key Manufacturers Are Covered:

Syngenta

Bayer

BASF

Dow AgroSciences

Monsanto

DuPont

ADAMA

Nufarm

Lanxess

FMC

Tagros Chemicals

Bailing Agrochemical Co. Ltd.

Cidic Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Qisheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market segmentation

The low toxicity levels of biocidal chemicals to protect synthetic crops make them the ideal material for use in organic farming. Demand for vegetables and organic fruits and has increased over the years, which, in turn, has increased the importance of organic farming by accelerating the area of organic farming from 48.8 million hectares in 2014 to 69.8 million hectares in 2017 worldwide.

Factors Affecting Growth Prospects

Due to the growing demand for food safety and quality, biocides are gaining more popularity than their synthetic counterparts. The relatively low R&D costs associated with the former are key factors affecting the Pesticide Intermediates market. Other important factors contributing to harm reduction for humans, animals, and the environment are well-defined goals, without any risk to non-target species, and the ability of biocides to quickly decompose without leaving harmful residues.

Major geographies

In 2018, China, Japan, India, and Australia accounted for more than 80% of the market share of phytochemicals in the Asia-Pacific region. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture has introduced a “Pesticide and Fertilizer Growth Policy by 2020” to eliminate the use of synthetic pesticides and promote the use of biological and organic pesticides. Besides, China, which was the largest producer of cotton, increased the spread of genetically modified cotton, which also led to a significant reduction in the use of chemical pesticides throughout the country.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Pesticide Intermediates Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Pesticide Intermediates Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Pesticide Intermediates industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Pesticide Intermediates industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

