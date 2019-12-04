Demo Days Is Almost Here (Dec. 10-20): Event Tech Demos, Food, Drink, & Prizes

TST - beMatrix LEDskin (technology solutions for 2020 events)

Visit Total Show Technology in Las Vegas to get a hands-on look at the hottest event technologies for 2020!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Show Technology ( TST ) is hosting its annual Holiday Mixer from 5-9pm on Tuesday, December 10. TST is also hosting its annual Demo Days technology showcase from December 11-20. These free events will take place at TST’s office, located at 3656 East Sunset Road, Suite 110, Las Vegas.Highlights of TST’s Holiday Mixer will include technology demos from beMatrix and other TST partners, who will share tips, ideas, and trends for 2020 meetings and events. Expect food, fellowship, and fun: award-winning Latin Soul Kitchen, complimentary bar, DJ, LED gaming stations, and great prizes, including free AV rentals, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Alexa, and gift cards. Individuals and teams can RSVP by emailing sales@totalshowtech.com.At Demo Days, meeting and event planners, producers, trade show exhibitors, and others involved in the meetings and events industry will get a firsthand look at the cutting-edge, high-impact technologies that will make meetings, events, conventions, and trade shows stand out in 2020. Meeting and event professionals who attend Demo Days will have the opportunity to try out the newest experiential technology and learn trends and best practices for 2020. To reserve a time to stop by, register at https://bit.ly/TSTdemodays Demo Days highlights:* Network with the best in the exhibit building and AV* Get tips on how to create budget-conscious interactive experiences with 2020 audio, video, and lighting technologies.* Learn about LED video walls, digital signage, touch screens, IMAG, laser, special effects, and projection technology.* Enjoy LED gaming stations – large-scale Pac Man and Tetris games that use the latest in display technology.* Discover technology solutions from TST and its Demo Days partners, including beMatrix, Melt Creative, and Show & Design Group.* Watch how technologies like beMatrix LEDskinintegrate easily into trade show booths, general sessions, and experiential activations.Individuals and teams can reserve a Demo Days time at https://bit.ly/TSTdemodays or by emailing sales@totalshowtech.com.About Total Show Technology (TST): TST is the total show production solution for anyone who hosts, plans, manages, or produces events, meetings, and trade shows. Based in Las Vegas, TST owns the Pacific Southwest market and travels with clients nationwide. TST provides audio, video, lighting, AV rentals, AV staffing, LED/pixel repair, and event production for corporate and association events, nightclub live events, and trade shows. As a leader and innovative source for creative technological solutions in the events industry, TST regularly works with many of the top 40 exhibit houses.Whether you’re looking for audio visual support or advanced event technologies that enable you to deliver your message effectively, TST helps your shows go off without a hitch and always makes you look good. In an industry where almost anything can go wrong, TST makes sure everything goes right. For more information, visit www.totalshowtech.com



