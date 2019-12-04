Anti-infective Drugs Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Rise of Multi-drug Resistant Organisms Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-infective Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-infectives drugs have been one of the major segments for many pharmaceutical companies for decades.



Over the past two decades, the infection rate has grown significantly, particularly across low and middle-income countries. There are a large number of companies well-established in the market with their products in the form of antifungals, antibiotics, anti-bacterial, anti-protozoans and antivirals targeting cytochrome, interleukin, interferons and some are multi-drug resistants.



The primary driver is growth in burden of several infectious diseases across developed and emerging markets such as different forms of influenza, diarrhea, hepatitis, and urinary tract infections, among others, which needs more attention from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Moreover, there has been significant growth in the number of multidrug-resistant organisms across several parts of the world, which further increases the importance of innovation in the anti-infective agents.



However, some of the major restraints to this market are high investment costs in R&D, as major importance is given to multi-drug resistant drug, where several companies product fail in the early-stage or clinical stage of development. Also, shortage of resources in healthcare facilities particularly in emerging markets restricts the growth of this market.



Key Market Trends



Antiviral Products are Expected to Register High Growth Over the Forecast Period



The anti-viral agents are expected to show high growth over the forecast period, as several drug manufacturers are exploring the opportunities to expand in the lower and middle-income countries, where the epidemic infection rate is high. There is high diversity in a patient pool which requires long treatment procedures in hospital facilities as well as home care treatments. Moreover, there has been observed a growing interest by government in countries showing fast economic growth, to collaborate with hospitals and global pharmaceutical companies to improve the distribution rate of antiviral agents to the needful in the required area of a country. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of antivirals segment over the forecast period.



North America is Estimated to Have the Largest Share Over the Forecast Period



With a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness in the society, well-established distribution channels and good presence of e-commerce across the United States and Canada drives, helps North America to dominate this market over the forecast period. The high purchasing power by the end consumer and favorable reimbursement policies helps pharmaceutical companies to grow in this region. Further, it helps the pharmaceutical companies increase the production capabilities, invest more upon the funded projects with renowned medical institutions to suffice the demand of anti-infective drugs across North America.



Competitive Landscape



The major market players are focusing on better distribution channel as well as reaching out to each category of patients with different diseases and age groups, which makes the companies grow in this market. Some of the major players in the market are Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi SA, GSK, and Gilead Sciences, among others.



