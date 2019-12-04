FinTech Pioneer Joe Cammarata Appointed CEO of Investview (OTCQB: INVU)

/EIN News/ -- Eatontown, NJ, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Corporation (OTCQB: INVU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Cammarata, former President of tZero, the Blockchain Fintech subsidiary of Overstock.com, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Investview, providing strategic guidance and technology development to reach the company’s objectives of successfully entering the high speed processing and Big Data arena.



Mr. Cammarata has spent the past 28 years being on the leading edge of financial technology disruption. Joe began his career at Datek where he pioneered NASDAQ market orders. While there, he developed an internal cross that would eventually become the Island ECN. He then orchestrated the growth of Datek Online - which was sold to Ameritrade, for just under $1.4 billion. Joe then co-founded Sonic Financial Technologies in 1998 where he developed the first Market Data Aggregator and Smart Order Router. As the CEO of Sonic, he led the company to a successful acquisition by the Bank of New York in March of 2004.

Joe Cammarata replaces Annette Raynor as CEO and Annette will resume her former role as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Company.

Annette Raynor stated, “As an officer of the company, my first objective is to ensure the best decisions are made for the Company. The installment of Joseph Cammarata as CEO of Investview is an amazing opportunity providing us experience and skills we do not possess. I could not be more excited to announce this management change.”

Joe is a globally recognized thought leader, innovator, inventor and first adopter of some of the foremost advances in financial technology spurring the paradigm shift of the financial industry. After developing a number of “first-in-kind” technologies, his companies were pursued for purchase by The Bank of New York and various hedge funds. In early 2009, Mr. Cammarata began mining bitcoin and recognized its power as a global currency. He adapted his company, Speedroute to include digital currency trading and mining in addition to its smart order routing and execution platform. In 2015, Overstock.com purchased Speedroute and renamed it to tZero, creating the blockchain FinTech division of Overstock. Under Mr. Cammarata’s leadership, tZero traded the first “bond” on the blockchain and executed the first Digital Public Security transaction.

Joe Cammarata said, “I have spent the last 28 years originating and developing financial technologies that have changed capital markets. Further, I monetized those technologies and created value for those companies which were ultimately sold at a much higher value. My track record is to initiate, innovate, disrupt, and build value. I have strategic investments and relationships with many of the global leaders in digital currencies and intend to leverage those into disruptive technologies for Investview. With the emerging digital payments and currency space evolving globally I have not seen a better platform than Investview to bring my vision for the future of Blockchain. I look forward to working with Annette and the entire corporate team to execute and scale this tremendous opportunity.”

Investview intends to be a leading participant in the global digital currency and Big Data arena. Mr. Cammarata joins the Investview team at a pivotal time with the recent announcement of SAFETek – which offers high speed processing centers for blockchain technologies and advanced processing capabilities for artificial intelligence and data mining.

Investview’s Chief Digital Officer, John Tabacco, stated, “Joe’s skill set, vision and knack for creating changing technologies is precisely the reason I recruited him to join Investview, much like when I recruited him to join Overstock to jump start the blockchain revolution. I couldn’t think of a better leader than Joe to deploy disruptive financial technologies while enhancing Investview shareholder value.”

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified technology company leveraging the latest innovations in technology for financial education, services and interactive tools. Investview’s family of subsidiaries focus on delivering products that serve individuals around the world. From personal money management, to advancement in blockchain technologies, Investview companies are forging a path for individuals to take advantage of financial and technical innovations. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com



