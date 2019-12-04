Global Homeland Security & Emergency Management Market, 2019-2024 - Key Players are Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, and Thales Group

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The homeland security and emergency management market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 6% during the forecast period.



Key Highlights



The increasing procurements of enhanced security systems for intercepting the threat of terrorist attacks have been acting as a growth generating factor for homeland security and emergency management market and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

The increasing investments in the security of airports, seaports, and at borders as well as the development of custom and immigration services is fuelling the growth of the market.

The cyber threats are growing at a rapid pace with growing digitalization. This is anticipated to compel the countries around the world to strengthen their cybersecurity to protect their IT infrastructure of government and private sector organizations.

Market Trends



Other End-uses Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



Other End-uses segment of the market currently has the highest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Currently, there is a significant increase in the number of terrorist attacks worldwide using CBRNe agents for carrying out the attacks. The increase in the number of threats has led to the strengthening of security at airports and seaports using better scanning and screening equipment. This is acting as a major growth factor for the development of this segment during the forecast period.



Recently, in April 2019, Smiths Detection received an order to upgrade the ECAC Standard 3 explosives detection systems (EDS) at Linate and Malpensa Airports in Milan. The contract includes delivery and installation of at least 13 HI-SCAN 10080 XCT scanners. Also, tensions in the South China Sea and dispute between the United States and China have escalated the need for coastal surveillance in the Asia-Pacific region. The integration of advanced technologies for detection and protection against terrorists in support of law enforcement and intelligence gathering agencies is anticipated to boost the security of the countries during the forecast period.



North America Registered the Highest Market Share in 2018



North America region currently has the highest share in homeland security and emergency management market. This is majorly due to the investments in homeland security and public safety by the governments of the United States and Canada. The government of the United States has increased its budget allocation for homeland security by approximately 24% fiscal year 2020 compared to the previous fiscal year and allocated USD 92.07 billion for the fiscal year 2020.



Also, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated that in 2018, the country experienced total damage of USD 91 billion from hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other disasters. To take appropriate measures in such disaster events, the country is investing in various first responders and agencies through the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF).



Similarly, Canada has been increasing its investments in national security and public safety over the past few years. For instance, in May 2019, the government announced a grant of USD 13,55,250 under the National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP), to support four projects in New Brunswick, designed for mitigation of damages caused by flooding. As the country is susceptible to earthquakes, avalanches, tsunamis, hurricanes, and other natural hazards, such investments are anticipated to support the risk and damage, thereby, supporting the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market of homeland security and emergency management is a highly fragmented market with many suppliers who provide various types of equipment to various agencies involved in national and defense security. Some of the prominent players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Thales Group.



The different equipment used by homeland security includes C4ISR equipment, CBRNe detectors, non-lethal weapons, riot control equipment, firearms, and related ammunition, etc. The brand value of the companies helps them receive contracts or orders from the governments or national security agencies, due to which the entry of new players into the market is difficult.



Also, the development of new equipment and technology for better detection of the hostile entities at borders, airports, maritime patrol or cyber networks is anticipated to help the companies gain new customers and expand their geographic presence.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 End-use

5.1.1 Border Security

5.1.2 Cybersecurity

5.1.3 Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering

5.1.4 Risk and Emergency Services

5.1.5 Other End-uses

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Germany

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Australia

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.2.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.2.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.2.4 Moog Inc.

6.2.5 Thales Group

6.2.6 Cobham PLC

6.2.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.2.8 BAE Systems PLC

6.2.9 FLIR Systems

6.2.10 Leidos

6.2.11 IBM

6.2.12 Raytheon Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



