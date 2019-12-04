Rakuten Mobile Selects Robin.io to enable Rakuten’s End-to-End Cloud-Native Network

Automating deployment, scaling and lifecycle management that accelerate service delivery and reduce costs

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakuten Mobile has selected ROBIN.io to enable Rakuten Mobile’s end-to-end cloud-native network. Rakuten chose ROBIN Platform for automating deployment, scaling and lifecycle management that accelerate service delivery, improve the end-user experience, and reduce infrastructure and operational costs of telco and service delivery applications.



ROBIN Platform enables Rakuten to create a cloud-native deployment model that is optimized with Robin’s innovative application-aware storage and carrier-grade networking.

“We are thrilled to leverage Robin’s application automation capabilities that advance Rakuten’s plan to deploy an end-to-end cloud-native wireless service,” said Tareq Amin, Rakuten Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer.

“Robin is proud to be part of Rakuten’s Mobile’s game-changing approach to making 5G a reality,” said Jef Graham, CEO of Robin.io.

About Rakuten Mobile

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. is a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications, including mobile network operator (MNO) and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) businesses, as well as ICT and energy. Through continuous innovation and the deployment of advanced technology, Rakuten Mobile aims to redefine expectations in the mobile communications industry in order to provide appealing and convenient services that respond to diverse customer needs.

About Robin.io

ROBIN is a software platform for automating deployment, scaling and life cycle management of enterprise and telco applications. Robin.io’s patent-protected technology, built upon industry-dominant Kubernetes, powers an innovative platform for IT transformation used by global customers such as USAA, SAP, Sabre, BNP Paribas and Palo Alto Networks. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley.

