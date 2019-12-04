One World Pharma Inc. to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event December 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- CEO Craig Ellins to Discuss ‘The Future of Cannabis’ & Commoditization

LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a fully licensed pure-play cannabis and hemp ingredient producer in Colombia, today announced that Craig Ellins, CEO, will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Main Event on December 10, 2019 at 4:20 PM, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Mr. Ellins is expected to demonstrate to attendees how OWP’s unique business model is a potential hedge against issues that have beset other international cannabis companies and to discuss imminent changes for the international cannabis supply chain.

OWP has a different business model than most other cannabis companies as its partnership with the local indigenous people helps them cultivate and create their own cannabis and hemp economies. One World Pharma is also pioneering a unique "Futures Program" which looks to capitalize on the commoditization of cannabis by providing large scale manufacturers with reliable, high quality cannabis ingredients at predictable prices. The company has already received unique permissions to grow THC and CBD in Colombia.

About One World Pharma

One World Pharma Inc. (“OWP”), through its wholly-owned subsidiary One World Pharma SAS, is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer committed to supplying the highest quality cannabis and hemp ingredients to the world. One World Pharma was formed in 2017 to participate in the vast potential of the Colombian market created by the recent MMJ legislation of 2015 and 2017. Colombia is positioned to be a significant supplier of cannabis-based ingredients and products to the world based on its ideal climate, rich agricultural traditions, supportive legislation, and medical cannabis quotas.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, risks related to operating in Colombia, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting One World Pharma, please refer to the Company's Current Report on 8-KA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 12, 2019, which is available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

