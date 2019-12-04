BeyondTrust Expands Global Leadership Team, Adds Two Experienced Executives To C-Suite

New Chief Revenue Officer Carl Helle brings 30 years of experience, including helping lead security company Proofpoint to 542% increase in revenue from 2014 to 2019

New Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Rankin, who most recently was the global Head of HR Centers of Excellence at Invesco, adds more than 20 years of human resources and strategy experience

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust , the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), has announced the expansion of its C-Suite to include Carl Helle as Chief Revenue Officer and Mark Rankin as Chief Human Resources Officer. Both Helle and Rankin will report to CEO Matt Dircks.

“BeyondTrust has had a successful year of high growth and significant progress toward our long-term vision to revolutionize how the world secures and manages privileged access,” Dircks said. “In order to succeed, we must continue to have best-in-class products, partnerships, customers and people. With their combination of experience, deep domain expertise, and leadership achievements, Carl and Mark will help guide BeyondTrust to even greater global growth and scale.”

New Chief Revenue Officer Carl Helle most recently served as Senior Vice President, Americas Sales and Channel at Proofpoint, an enterprise security company. After joining Proofpoint in April 2014, he led efforts that took the company from $140 million in revenue to a projected $900 million by the end of 2019 – a 542% increase. His five plus years at Proofpoint included several VP roles within sales.

Helle’s 30 years of experience include launching and serving as CEO of start-up LIVEALITY, sales and operations roles at Cisco Systems for 12 years, Regional Manager at AngioDynamics for three years, and Sales Manager at KONE for seven years. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing from Iowa State University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Marquette University.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to join BeyondTrust. The culture is outstanding, the products are innovative, and the leaders are impressive. We have a lot of grit in this company,” Helle said. “One of the things I really like about BeyondTrust is that the products are focused on a relevant, critical area of security. The leaders are committed to building something great and I’m excited to lead our global sales team and contribute to its success moving forward.”

New Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Rankin will oversee all aspects of HR, including talent acquisition and development, total rewards, HR business partnerships, and HR operations. Rankin’s position is, “a new strategic, dedicated executive level role created to ensure that the company’s HR practices drive business success,” according to Dircks.

Rankin has more than 20 years of human resources and strategy experience, most recently serving as the global Head of HR Centers of Excellence for Invesco. His previous experience includes nine years as Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo, where he led an internal consulting team; three years as Case Team Leader at Bain & Company; and eight years as Implementation Manager at Hewitt Associates, where he began his career as an HR outsourcing consultant designing and administering defined contribution and flexible benefit plans in the United States and the United Kingdom. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Haverford College and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

“People are any company’s most valuable resource and I’m excited about further elevating the employee experience at BeyondTrust,” Rankin said. “As the company grows, developing, retaining and attracting top global talent will be more important than ever. I look forward to building on the great work already done by the HR team to add new manager training, enhance our hiring and development capabilities, and streamline HR processes so they are equipped to meet the needs of our employees.”

About BeyondTrust:

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, offering the most seamless approach to preventing data breaches related to stolen credentials, misused privileges, and compromised remote access. Our extensible platform empowers organizations to easily scale privilege security as threats evolve across endpoint, server, cloud, DevOps, and network device environments. BeyondTrust unifies the industry’s broadest set of privileged access capabilities with centralized management, reporting, and analytics, enabling leaders to take decisive and informed actions to defeat attackers. Our holistic platform stands out for its flexible design that simplifies integrations, enhances user productivity, and maximizes IT and security investments. BeyondTrust gives organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance objectives, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

Follow BeyondTrust:

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https://www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.