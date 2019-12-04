AMIH Subsidiary, Novopelle Med Spa, Announces Expansion of Regenerative Health and Wellness Service Offerings

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, TX, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: AMIH, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novopelle Diamond, LLC (“Novopelle”), which owns and operates a full-service medical spa in Mckinney, Texas, is in the process of expanding its current product and service offerings to include additional regenerative, anti-aging, weight management and overall health and wellness services, in order to meet the needs of its existing and future clientele.



Specifically, Novopelle is seeking to add the following services and treatments:

- Comprehensive Skin Analysis – Utilizing advanced skin analysis technology to better recommend customized treatment plans and services, tailored for each individual’s needs. - Intravenous (IV) Therapy – A variety of customized IV therapies geared towards hydration, and overall performance, health and weight management. - Regenerative Biologic Therapy – Designed specifically for in-office, non-operative conditions, sports medicine and interventional applications and derived from donated human placentas with the goal of providing a complete, high-performance biologic solution to effectively support the body’s natural recovery process. - Hormone Therapy – The administration of Sermorelin, a synthetic version of a naturally occurring substance that causes the release of growth hormone from the pituitary gland, which has been shown to have anti-aging properties and is used for the increase of lean body mass development, reduction of body fat, and increase in overall energy and vitality.

“We are constantly working towards offering additional products and services to better cater to our current clientele, as well as to be more attractive to future customers,” commented Alan Hernandez, the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Additionally, we have been following the current trends in the marketplace to identify those services that are new, cutting edge, and have a high level of efficacy. We intend to offer these additional services in all of our future established Novopelle branded Med Spa locations, including our new location in The Woodlands, Texas slated to open by February 1, 2020,” further commented Mr. Hernandez.

According to a recent report by Zion Market Research, the global regenerative medicine market was approximately USD 10.07 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 48.97 billion by 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 25.4% between 2019 and 2025.

About The Company

American International Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink:AMIH) is a diversified holding company dedicated to (a) acquiring, managing and operating health, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle companies, businesses and/or brands located both in the United States and abroad; and (b) general contracting and construction. The Company seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that possess strong brand values and that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for the Company and its stakeholders.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," and certain other statements, as well as information about management's view of American International Holding Corp.’s future expectations, plans and prospects, may be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of American International Holding Corp., its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents American International Holding Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, which are available at www.sec.gov . Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on American International Holding Corp.'s future results. American International Holding Corp. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results, herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.

SOURCE: American International Holdings Corp.

Contact information at: info@amihcorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.